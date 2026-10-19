Tiger Shroff firing incident: Injured civilian’s condition stable after bullet injury, heart and lungs unaffected

Umesh Chauhan, a civilian injured during the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area, is stable at KEM Hospital. Here's what the doctors have confirmed.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 19, 2026, 1:10 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing incident: Injured civilian’s condition stable after bullet injury, heart and lungs unaffected
Tiger Shroff firing case update_ Injured civilian now stable at KEM hospital (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has left more than just the actor and his team shaken. A civilian who was caught in the shooting also suffered a bullet injury, bringing attention to the danger faced by people who happened to be in the area. As the investigation continues, an update from the hospital has brought some relief about his condition. Doctors are monitoring the injured man closely, while further assessments will help determine the next steps in his treatment. 

Tiger Shroff firing case update: Injured civilian now stable at KEM hospital 

Umesh Chauhan, the civilian injured during the shooting incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, is currently stable and undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Mumbai, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.

Read more: Tiger Shroff firing case update: All three shooters arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota; including minor and rapido rider

A clinical update issued by Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital at 10 am on Monday, October 19, 2026, stated that Umesh Chauhan had initially been treated and stabilised at Cooper Hospital in Juhu. He was transferred to KEM Hospital around midnight for further evaluation and specialist care. 

Doctors confirmed that the bullet injury had not affected his heart or lungs. He is currently being treated in the Emergency Intensive Care Unit under the Department of General Surgery, with additional input from the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery team. 

Although his condition is stable, medical staff are continuing to monitor him closely. 

Bullet injury has not affected heart and lungs 

The latest medical update offers some reassurance about Chauhan’s condition. Doctors have confirmed that the bullet injury has not damaged his heart or lungs, although he remains under observation in the ICU. 

The hospital is managing his condition with close clinical monitoring. Doctors are also carrying out further assessments to determine the appropriate course of treatment.  

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after shots were fired at his vehicle in Mumbai but some injuries were caused by “gunpowder and shards of glass” on his hand. For now, Umesh Chauhan remains under medical supervision at KEM Hospital as doctors continue to assess his recovery.

Further medical updates are expected to be issued through the hospital’s authorised platform.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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