Tiger Shroff firing incident: Injured civilian’s condition stable after bullet injury, heart and lungs unaffected

Umesh Chauhan, a civilian injured during the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area, is stable at KEM Hospital. Here's what the doctors have confirmed.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/tiger-shroff-firing-incident-injured-civilians-condition-stable-after-bullet-injury-heart-and-lungs-unaffected-8537334/ Copy

Tiger Shroff firing case update_ Injured civilian now stable at KEM hospital (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has left more than just the actor and his team shaken. A civilian who was caught in the shooting also suffered a bullet injury, bringing attention to the danger faced by people who happened to be in the area. As the investigation continues, an update from the hospital has brought some relief about his condition. Doctors are monitoring the injured man closely, while further assessments will help determine the next steps in his treatment.

Tiger Shroff firing case update: Injured civilian now stable at KEM hospital

Umesh Chauhan, the civilian injured during the shooting incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, is currently stable and undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Mumbai, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.

A clinical update issued by Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital at 10 am on Monday, October 19, 2026, stated that Umesh Chauhan had initially been treated and stabilised at Cooper Hospital in Juhu. He was transferred to KEM Hospital around midnight for further evaluation and specialist care.

ताजी अपडेट –

रविवारी अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ गोळीबार प्रकरणात जखमी झालेले उमेश चौहान यांच्यावर KEM रुग्णालयात उपचार सुरू आहेत. १९ ऑक्टोबर रोजी सकाळी १० वाजताच्या अधिकृत वैद्यकीय अपडेटनुसार, त्यांची प्रकृती स्थिर असून, हृदय आणि फुफ्फुसांना दुखापत झालेली नाही. त्यांच्यावर अतिदक्षता विभागात निरीक्षणाखाली उपचार सुरू आहेत.- केईएम रुग्णालय Umesh Chauhan, injured in a shooting on October 18, is undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital. According to the hospital’s official medical update issued at 10 a.m. on October 19, he is haemodynamically stable, with no injury to the heart or lungs. He remains under close observation in the Emergency ICU. — नेत्वा धुरी NETWA DHURI (@netwadhuri) October 19, 2026

Doctors confirmed that the bullet injury had not affected his heart or lungs. He is currently being treated in the Emergency Intensive Care Unit under the Department of General Surgery, with additional input from the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery team.

Although his condition is stable, medical staff are continuing to monitor him closely.

Bullet injury has not affected heart and lungs

The latest medical update offers some reassurance about Chauhan’s condition. Doctors have confirmed that the bullet injury has not damaged his heart or lungs, although he remains under observation in the ICU.

The hospital is managing his condition with close clinical monitoring. Doctors are also carrying out further assessments to determine the appropriate course of treatment.

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after shots were fired at his vehicle in Mumbai but some injuries were caused by “gunpowder and shards of glass” on his hand. For now, Umesh Chauhan remains under medical supervision at KEM Hospital as doctors continue to assess his recovery.

Further medical updates are expected to be issued through the hospital’s authorised platform.