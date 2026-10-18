Tiger Shroff firing incident: One detained for questioning after shots fired at actor’s vehicle

The firing involving the Bollywood actor’s vehicle has prompted a police investigation in Mumbai. Officials are working to establish what happened and determine who was involved.

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Tiger Shroff escapes firing incident in Mumbai (PC: Instagram)

A firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has put the spotlight on celebrity security and the ongoing police investigation. The incident took place on Sunday evening, October 18, in the Juhu area while the actor was returning after playing football. Although the shooting raised immediate concerns about his safety, his team confirmed that he was safe. The incident also left his driver and a bystander injured. Police have since stepped up their investigation to trace those involved, while an alleged social media claim of responsibility has added another layer to the case.

One person detained as Mumbai Police investigate

According to NDTV, Mumbai Police has detained one person for questioning in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s vehicle. According to police, the individual was picked up from the Santacruz area as part of the investigation. Officials are examining the available evidence to understand how the shooting took place and identify those responsible. The detention marks a development in the case, although further details about the person’s alleged role have not been made public.

Three rounds fired at Tiger Shroff’s BMW

According to multiple reports, three rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff’s BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area near Pushpa Park. The actor was reportedly leaving a football ground after a game when three men on a motorcycle opened fire. His driver sustained injuries and was taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. A bystander was also reportedly injured in the incident.

Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that the actor was safe. His team also reassured fans about his condition, stating that he was doing well following the incident.

DCP Mohit Kumar Garg of the #MumbaiPolice on firing incident at #Bollywood actor #Tiger Shroff in #Juhu area Shroff is safe was returning after a football match two people including his driver injured #Bishnoi Gang takes responsibility https://t.co/6IItfClpTh — Vinay Dalvi (@Brezzy_Drive) October 18, 2026

Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang claim surfaces

A social media post and audio clip circulated online featuring a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit and claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the video, he allegedly said Tiger Shroff was on the gang’s hit list because he was not following its directions and was working with Salman Khan. Overseas-based gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu were also reported to have claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

However, the claims have not been independently verified. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail, has repeatedly threatened Salman Khan in the past.

#BREAKING : Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Firing Incident Involving Tiger Shroff Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped without injuries after gunmen reportedly opened fire in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, according to police. Two drivers—Shroff’s driver and an autorickshaw driver—were injured in the incident. The firing reportedly occurred near Pushpa Park, under the jurisdiction of Juhu police station. Officials are piecing together the events and investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. Separately, a social media post purportedly claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has circulated online. Police have not verified the post, and the alleged gang’s involvement remains unconfirmed. #TigerShroff #MumbaiPolice #LawrenceBishnoi #BollywoodNews — upuknews (@upuknews1) October 18, 2026

Police launch a wider investigation

Police cordoned off the area and reportedly formed 15 teams to trace the attackers. Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the firing and examining claims linked to the incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed Mumbai Police to take strict action in the case, while Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar also spoke to the Shroff family following the incident.