Tiger Shroff firing incident puts Bollywood security in focus, Akshay Kumar’s house to get bulletproof shield

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, reports about security upgrades at Akshay Kumar’s home have sparked fresh discussion about how Bollywood celebrities protect themselves and their families.

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Bulletproof glass shield being installed at Akshay Kumar’s house (PC: Twitter)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has raised fresh questions about the safety of Bollywood celebrities and the measures they may take to protect their homes. The incident has prompted heightened attention to security arrangements around prominent actors, especially those who often remain in the public eye. While Shroff escaped the attack without injuries, his driver was hurt. In the days following the shooting, reports about additional protection for celebrity residences have emerged, bringing the issue of personal security in the film industry back into focus. However, not all reports about planned security changes have been officially confirmed.

Akshay Kumar’s house to get additional security

According to a report by NDTV, a bulletproof glass shield is reportedly being installed at Akshay Kumar’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Security outside Salman Khan’s home in Bandra has also reportedly been increased following the incident. The report about the proposed shield at Akshay’s house has not been officially confirmed.

Akshay and Tiger share a professional and personal connection. The two actors worked together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham Again and have been spotted spending time together and playing sports on several occasions. Akshay also shares a good rapport with Salman. The reported security measures have therefore brought attention to how the recent incident could affect safety arrangements for other actors as well.

What happened during the Tiger Shroff firing incident?

The incident took place on October 18, 2026, near a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to multiple reports reports, two men on a motorcycle opened fire at Shroff’s BMW as the actor was leaving the ground. A third person was reportedly involved and waited nearby. Shroff escaped unharmed, but his driver sustained a gunshot injury. A stray bullet also hit a fan who had been waiting outside the compound to catch a glimpse of the actor.

The three alleged shooters were reportedly apprehended by Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force at Kota Railway Station while attempting to flee by train. They were subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for further investigation.

Alleged gang link under investigation

Following the shooting, an audio message and a social media post attributed to Anil Pandit, an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly claimed responsibility. The message alleged that Shroff had ignored warnings and continued working with Salman Khan. It also reportedly warned members of the film industry against working with Salman. These claims have not been independently established and remain part of the wider investigation.