Tiger Shroff gun firing incident: Jackie Shroff breaks silence, reacts to son’s security scare

Jackie Shroff has shared an update on Tiger Shroff’s health after gunmen opened fire at the actor’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor escaped serious injury, while police continue to investigate the incident.

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Jackie Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff firing incident (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has left fans concerned about the actor’s safety. The actor was leaving a football session in Juhu when unidentified men opened fire at his car on Sunday evening. While Tiger escaped serious injury, the incident raised concerns about the safety of the actor and those around him. As details of the incident emerged, his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, shared a brief but reassuring update on his son’s condition. Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation to identify those responsible.

Jackie Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff firing incident

According to India Today, Jackie Shroff’s team confirmed that Tiger was safe following the firing incident. When contacted for an update on the actor’s condition, his team said, “Tiger is okay.”

The brief statement came as reports of the incident spread, with fans waiting to learn more about the actor’s well-being. Jackie has not made a detailed public statement about the incident so far.

Tiger reportedly escaped without any gunshot injuries. However, his driver and another person were injured during the firing and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the Shroff family at their residence after the incident. He met Tiger and Jackie and assured them that the government and Mumbai Police would support the family and address their security concerns.

Tiger Shroff attacked by three gunmen in Mumbai

The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18, 2026, Sunday, near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to police reports, three men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s BMW as he was leaving the area after playing football.

The actor escaped serious injury, but his driver, identified in reports as Firdaus, suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand. Another person nearby, identified as an autorickshaw driver in some reports, was also injured.

Shocked Gunfire Attack on Bollywood hero #TigerShroff caught on camera.

https://t.co/ZwIP3Qu9uZ — Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) October 19, 2026

According to the reports, Tiger drove the car himself to help take his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital. The other injured person was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

The attackers reportedly fled on a motorcycle after the firing. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish their identities and trace their movements.

Mumbai Police investigate Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams, including personnel from the Crime Branch, to investigate the incident and track down the suspects. Forensic teams have also examined the scene and collected evidence.

A social media post purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. The post also reportedly issued threats to people in the film industry who work with Salman Khan. However, the police have not independently verified the claim, and the motive behind the firing remains under investigation.