Tiger Shroff makes first public appearance after firing incident, wraps Lag Jaa Gale schedule with Janhvi Kapoor

Tiger Shroff to play an anti-hero in Janhvi Kapoor's Lag Jaa Gale, says 'there is darkness and unpredictability'

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Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff (PC-Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is back on the film sets after a frightening incident in Mumbai, where shots were fired at his BMW nearly a month ago. The actor was recently spotted in Pune with Janhvi Kapoor as the two completed a shooting schedule for their upcoming film, Lag Jaa Gale. A picture of the actors smiling together has now surfaced on social media, marking Tiger’s first public appearance since the incident.

The picture was shared by Aryan Navale, the owner of Pune nightclub Ballr, who hosted the actors at his venue. He also revealed that the nightclub was selected as one of the shooting locations for the Dharma Productions film.

Welcoming the actors, Aryan shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “A pleasure hosting the incredibly talented janhvikapoor and the ever energetic tigerjackieshroff at ballr.pune. Loved the conversations, the energy and the time spent together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Navale (@aryanavale77)



The schedule wrap was also confirmed by hair and make-up artist Sourav Roy. He shared a picture of a cake from the film’s sets and tagged both actors. His post read, “And it’s a wrap janhvikapoor tigerjackieshroff.”

Tiger Shroff to play an anti-hero in Lag Jaa Gale

Tiger will be seen in a different avatar in Lag Jaa Gale. The actor has revealed that he will play an anti-hero in the Raj Mehta directorial, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Speaking about his character and how different it is from his previous roles, Tiger told ETimes, “It is anti-hero; there is darkness and unpredictability all in one. That’s something very unlike me. I really pushed myself in terms of being an actor for that film. I hope that comes across.”

The Pune shooting schedule comes weeks after the firing incident involving the actor’s BMW in Mumbai. His latest appearance with Janhvi has brought him back into the public eye as he resumes work on his upcoming projects.

A look at Tiger Shroff’s upcoming films

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha. The action thriller also featured Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Shreyas Talpade, among others. The film was released on September 5, 2025, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It was the latest instalment in the Baaghi franchise.

Apart from Lag Jaa Gale, Tiger also has an untitled project with filmmaker Remo D’Souza. The film will feature Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee alongside him.

Announced in August 2026, the project is being produced by VJ Frames and will mark Vicky Jain’s debut as a film producer. However, neither Lag Jaa Gale nor the Remo D’Souza film has received an official release date yet.