Tiger Shroff makes first public appearance after Juhu firing incident, performs at Global Peace Honours 2026 – Watch

Almost a month after the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, Tiger Shroff returned to the stage at Global Peace Honours 2026. The actor performed to Deva Shree Ganesha at the star-studded event attended by several prominent personalities.

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Tiger Shroff makes first public appearance after Juhu firing incident (PC: ANI)

Tiger Shroff is gradually getting back to his public and professional commitments after the frightening firing incident in Mumbai last month. The actor had largely stayed away from the spotlight following the October 18, 2026, incident, which raised concerns among his fans. While he has resumed work and recently returned to film sets, his latest appearance has caught everyone’s attention for another reason. On Saturday evening, Tiger attended a high-profile event in Mumbai and took the stage for a special performance. Videos from the evening have started circulating online, giving fans a glimpse of the actor’s return to the spotlight.

Tiger Shroff performs Deva Shree Ganesha at Global Peace Honours 2026

Tiger Shroff made his first public stage appearance since the October firing incident at the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21, 2026, night. The event was held at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India and brought together several well-known personalities from the entertainment and sports industries.

Dressed in traditional attire, Tiger performed to the popular song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’. Videos from the ceremony show the actor delivering an energetic performance as the stage lit up during the act.

His performance quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly because it marked his return to the stage after the incident. An unexpected moment also took place when a dog wandered onto the stage during the performance, adding an unusual twist to the evening.

Watch Tiger Shroff’s performance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

What happened during Juhu Firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

On October 18, 2026, unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The incident took place when the actor was returning home after playing football.

According to reports, multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle. His driver and another person were reported injured, while Tiger escaped serious harm. The incident led to a police investigation and raised concerns about the actor’s safety.

Following the incident, Tiger maintained a relatively low public profile. He was later spotted in Pune with his upcoming film’s co-star Janhvi Kapoor while shooting for their project Lag Jaa Gale. His appearance at the Global Peace Honours marked his first major public event and stage performance since the firing.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar among celebrities at Global Peace Honours 2026

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 celebrated individuals who have stood for peace, courage and humanity. The annual ceremony also paid tribute to the victims and heroes of terrorism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindra Chavan (@ravindrachavanofficial)

Several prominent personalities attended the event, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Anant Ambani, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and Vikrant Massey,

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. He is currently associated with the upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.