Tiger Shroff sells luxury Mumbai apartment for Rs 9 crore amid Juhu firing incident

Tiger Shroff has reportedly sold a home in the upscale Rustomjee Paramount residential complex, with the transaction involving a property measuring nearly 1,400 square feet.

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Actor sells Khar West apartment for Rs 9 crore amid Juhu firing incident (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has made another property move in Mumbai, with his latest real estate transaction involving a home in the upscale Khar West neighbourhood. The deal comes at a time when the actor has been in the news following a firing incident near his residence in Juhu. While the recent shooting has raised concerns about celebrity security, property records reveal that Shroff has sold an apartment in a premium residential complex for a substantial amount. The transaction also brings attention to his earlier investments in Mumbai and Pune and the returns he has reportedly earned from these properties.

Tiger Shroff sells Khar West apartment for Rs 9 crore

According to property registration documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, Tiger Shroff sold an apartment in Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West for Rs 9 crore. The transaction was registered on October 22, 2026. The property is located on the ninth floor and has a carpet area of 1,291.14 square feet along with an exclusive area of 95.80 square feet.

The deal was registered at approximately Rs 64,891 per square foot. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh and included two covered car parking spaces. The actor could not be reached for comment on the sale.

When did Tiger Shroff buy the apartment?

Property documents show that Shroff purchased the apartment from developer Keystone Realtors Private Limited on July 17, 2018, for Rs 7.61 crore. He took possession of the home on November 30, 2019. The latest sale price of Rs 9 crore is higher than his original purchase price, although the overall profit cannot be determined without accounting for transaction costs and other expenses.

Tiger Shroff’s Juhu firing incident

The property transaction comes days after a firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai’s Juhu area. On the evening of October 18, at least two men allegedly opened fire at his car before fleeing on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were reportedly injured.

The incident prompted a police investigation and a search for the suspects. Three alleged shooters were reportedly arrested within 24 hours. Investigators have also been examining possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the circumstances behind the attack. The investigation is ongoing and claims about the alleged motive remain subject to verification.

What is Rustomjee Paramount?

Rustomjee Paramount is a premium residential development spread across 1.65 acres. According to Square Yards, the project offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments in Mumbai’s Khar West area.