Tiger Shroff shares first Instagram post since firing incident, fans welcome him

Tiger Shroff has returned to Instagram nearly a month after the firing incident. The actor shared a teaser of his upcoming song Tenu Leke Jaana, prompting sister Krishna Shroff to welcome him back with the words, 'He is back'.

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Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff has finally returned to social media after staying away from Instagram for nearly a month. The actor shared a teaser of his upcoming song Tenu Leke Jaana on Monday, marking his first post since the firing incident on October 18. Tiger had last posted on Instagram a day before the incident, when he shared a promotional video for his perfume brand. He remained away from social media following the incident but has now made a comeback with a glimpse of his new song.

Tiger Shroff returns to Instagram, Krishna Shroff reacts

In the teaser, Tiger is seen wearing a black tuxedo while showing off his chiselled physique. He also shares screen space with actor Ketika Sharma, with the two seen dancing and sharing romantic moments. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, “One more chance, one more dance.”

His sister, Krishna Shroff, was among the first to react to his post. She dropped a fire emoji in the comments section and also wrote, “He is back.”

Fans were equally excited to see the actor return to Instagram. One user wrote, “Our hero is back.” Another commented, “Really! Seeing you on my feed after so long makes me happy, Tiger Bhai! Welcome, champion!” Another comment read, “Tiger 2.0 version loaded.”

Tenu Leke Jaana will be released on November 18, 2026, under the T-Series banner. The song is a recreated version of Tennu Le, which originally featured in the 2009 film Jai Veeru. The original track was sung by Omer Inayat and featured Kunal Kemmu and Anjana Sukhani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

What happened in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

On October 18, gunshots were reportedly fired on Tiger Shroff outside a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb. The incident raised concerns about the actor’s safety and led to increased security around him. Following the incident, Tiger stepped away from social media and maintained a low profile. His absence from Instagram since the firing had also caught fans’ attention. His latest song teaser marks his first public social media appearance since the incident.

Tiger Shroff resumes shooting after firing incident

Apart from returning to social media, Tiger has also resumed work. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor recently completed a four-day song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor in Pune for Raj Mehta’s upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale.

The shoot reportedly took place at a popular pub in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. A source from the set told Hindustan Times, “The dance number shot at a popular pub in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar was choreographed by Bosco Martis. The actor sporting a blonde look was seen clicking photos with the dancers and staff in between shots.”

However, security arrangements around Tiger reportedly remain tight. According to sources close to the actor, his team members and associates have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). They have reportedly been instructed not to share details about his whereabouts or shooting schedules.