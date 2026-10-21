Tiger Shroff shooting case: Mumbai Police nab 2 more accused hours after Gujarat Police arrest Bishnoi gang member

The case involving gunfire near Tiger Shroff’s residence has seen developments across two states, with police making multiple arrests as the investigation continues.

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Total arrests rise to 10 in Tiger Shroff firing case (PC: Instagram)

The investigation into the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff has taken another turn, with Mumbai Police making fresh arrests as they work to establish how the attack was planned. The case has drawn attention because the incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area and left the actor’s driver injured. While Shroff escaped unharmed, the shooting raised concerns about the safety of celebrities and people around them. Police are now examining the roles of those allegedly connected to the attackers, including people suspected of helping them obtain weapons and arrange accommodation before and after the incident.

Two more accused arrested in Tiger Shroff shooting case

According to NDTV, Mumbai Police arrested two more men, identified as Samir and Jatin, on Wednesday. Their arrests took the total number of people held in connection with the case to 10. Investigators suspect that the two men helped other accused members acquire the weapons allegedly used in the attack. The arrests came hours after Gujarat Police detained a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Gujarat.

The investigation had already seen several arrests on Tuesday, when four people, including two women, were taken into custody in Haryana and Delhi. Jatin was reportedly among those who had travelled to Amritsar with accused Kunal and Sumit to procure weapons. Police are now working to establish the individual roles of the accused and determine how the alleged network operated.

Samir allegedly stayed with the shooters in Mumbai

Investigators believe Samir, who is described as a friend of Jatin, stayed with the three alleged shooters in Mumbai’s Andheri area. According to the details reported by NDTV, Samir and the three men allegedly kept changing their accommodation to avoid being traced by the police.

Officers are examining where the accused stayed, how frequently they changed lodges and whether these arrangements were made to escape police surveillance. Samir’s alleged links with the other accused are also under investigation. These details could help investigators understand how the group moved around the city and whether others assisted them.

What happened during the firing incident?

The incident took place on October 18, 2026, when two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s BMW near a football ground in Juhu. A third person reportedly waited on a motorcycle nearby. The actor escaped without injuries, but his driver was wounded. A stray bullet also hit one of the fans waiting outside the compound to catch a glimpse of the action star.

Shortly after the shooting, an audio message and a social media post attributed to Anil Pandit, an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack. The message reportedly alleged that Shroff had ignored warnings and continued working with Salman Khan. It also warned members of the film industry against collaborating with Salman.