Tiger Shroff still in deep shock after firing incident, asks why anyone would want to attack him: Report

As per the report, Tiger Shroff is still in deep shock after shooters tried to kill him. He asks ‘Who Would Want to Carry Out Such a Life-Threatening Attack on Me?’

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Mumbai Police detain 11th suspect from Indore in Tiger Shroff firing case (PC: Instagram)

Actor Tiger Shroff is reportedly finding it difficult to come to terms with the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The actor was returning after playing football when two men allegedly opened fire at his BMW. According to a report by NDTV, Tiger is still in shock and has questioned why anyone would want to target him. The incident took place around 7 pm when the two assailants allegedly fired five to six rounds at the actor’s car before escaping on a motorcycle. Tiger was seated in the front passenger seat and escaped without injuries. However, his driver and a vlogger were injured in the incident.

Tiger Shroff questions motive behind firing incident

According to sources quoted by NDTV, Tiger told investigators that he was struggling to process the incident. The actor reportedly described it as a life-threatening attack and questioned why anyone would target him. “I am in deep shock. I do not wish to say anything right now. Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me, and why,” quoted NDTV as cited by the sources.

Read more: Tiger Shroff sells luxury Mumbai apartment for Rs 9 crore amid Juhu firing incident

He also said that he had no personal enmity with anyone and questioned the reason behind the attack. “I have no enmity with anyone… so why was I attacked,” as reported by NDTV. Sources further claimed that Tiger had not fully recovered from the shock and had not yet recorded his statement with the police.

Who are the accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

The two alleged shooters were identified as Phool Singh, 18, and Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari, 18, both from Haryana. They allegedly acted alongside a third accused, Hritik Kumar, also known as Roshan, 22, from Bihar, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

A motorcycle suspected to have been used in the shooting was later found abandoned in Andheri. The accused allegedly travelled to Surat in Gujarat before taking a train to Jaipur. One of them was subsequently arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

Two weapons recovered, 11 people arrested

In the latest development in the case, Mumbai Police recovered two weapons in Surat that were allegedly used in the attack. A 22-year-old man named Pranjal Thakran was also arrested in Indore on Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said that a Mumbai Crime Branch team carried out a joint operation with the local police to arrest him. With Thakran’s arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the shooting has risen to 11.

Police sources also claimed that the alleged shooters were receiving real-time updates about the investigation from their handlers, who were following news channel coverage. These updates reportedly helped the accused change their escape routes after the shooting.