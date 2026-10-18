Tiger Shroff targeted in firing in Mumbai’s Juhu, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; actor escapes unhurt- Watch

A routine return from football practice took an unexpected turn for the Bollywood star after gunfire was reported in Juhu. The incident has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the attack and the claims made online.

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Tiger Shroff targeted in Mumbai firing (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was reportedly targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening while returning from football practice. According to reports, three unidentified men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire, leaving the actor’s car damaged. Although Tiger escaped the incident without any confirmed gunshot injuries, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured. Five bullets were recovered from the scene as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and working to identify those involved. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing. The alleged claim has also raised questions about the possible motive behind the incident, though the circumstances and the authenticity of the claim require independent verification.

What happened during the firing incident?

Three unidentified men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Pushpa Park in Mumbai. Mumbai Police later clarified that Tiger Shroff was safe and had not sustained any gunshot injuries. However, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured in the incident.

A social media post purportedly shared by gangster Anil Pandit has surfaced, allegedly claiming responsibility for the firing on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As per Zee News, the gang claimed that the incident was linked to Tiger Shroff’s friendship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. However, the alleged claim of responsibility and the motive behind the firing have not been independently verified.

See viral video from the incident here

Multiple shots fired by unknown gunmen at Tiger Shroff and his driver. Tiger is reportedly safe! But what could be the motive? He doesn’t seem to be involved in any major controversy. More details awaited.#TigerShroff https://t.co/qql4qni4TN — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 18, 2026

How the firing incident took place

According to Free Press Journal, Tiger Shroff had gone to Jamnalal Bajaj Ground in the Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme area to play football. While he was returning after the game, a firing incident reportedly took place.

His driver sustained an injury to his hand, while the car’s windows were shattered during the incident. Glass fragments reportedly struck the actor and left him injured as well. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the firing and working to identify those involved.

Audio clip reportedly warns of more attacks

An audio clip and social media post circulating in connection with the incident allegedly claimed that similar attacks could take place in the future against people close to Salman Khan. The claim has not been independently verified and should be treated as an allegation while the investigation continues. Police are looking into the circumstances of the firing and the authenticity of the claims linked to it.

Tiger Shroff and his father, actor Jackie Shroff, share a longstanding association with several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan. Their connections within the film industry have drawn attention amid reports that the alleged threat was linked to people close to Salman.

Earlier attacks linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has previously been linked to threats and attacks involving celebrities reportedly connected to Salman Khan. In November 2023, gunshots were fired outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Vancouver, Canada. A social media post attributed to the gang allegedly linked the incident to Grewal’s association with Salman Khan. Grewal later clarified that he was not personally close to the actor and had met him only a few times.

In early 2026, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence was targeted in a firing incident. The case was followed by reports of an audio threat demanding Rs 20 crore and warning of further violence. Investigators reportedly examined the possible link between the threats and Shetty’s professional association with Salman Khan.

These incidents have renewed concerns about the safety of celebrities, particularly following the latest firing incident involving Tiger Shroff.