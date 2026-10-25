Tiger Shroff’s team denies reports of actor’s statement to police after Juhu firing, says ‘Completely untrue’

Tiger Shroff’s team has dismissed reports claiming the actor gave Mumbai Police a statement about the firing incident in Juhu. The spokesperson has denied the claims as the investigation continues.

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Tiger Shroff (PC: Instagram)

A week after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area, reports about the actor’s alleged reaction to the incident have started circulating online. The claims suggested that the actor had spoken to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch about the attack and expressed shock over what had happened. However, his team has now stepped in to clear the air, firmly denying that he made any such statement. The latest clarification comes as the investigation continues, with the actor’s representatives also raising concerns about fabricated reports and AI-generated videos being shared online.

Tiger Shroff’s team denies reports of his statement to Mumbai Police

Tiger Shroff’s spokesperson dismissed reports claiming that the actor had told the Mumbai Police Crime Branch he was shocked by the firing incident. According to earlier reports, Tiger had allegedly questioned why anyone would target him, saying that he had no enmity with anyone. However, his spokesperson rejected these claims.

A report by NDTV cited sources saying that Tiger gave a statement expressing shock to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, he said, “I am in deep shock. I do not wish to say anything right now. Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me, and why.”

However, according to the Hindustan Times report, Tiger Shroff’s spokesperson denied this when contacted. “This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened,” the spokesperson said.

The development comes amid continued public interest in the firing incident, which took place on October 18, 2026.

Tiger Shroff’s team previously warned against fake reports and AI-generated videos

This is not the first time the actor’s representatives have addressed misinformation following the incident. Earlier, Team Tiger Shroff issued a statement saying that the actor had not made any statements, released videos or authorised communication about the shooting or related developments.

The team also expressed concern over fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives being falsely attributed to the actor. It urged media outlets and social media platforms to verify information before publishing or sharing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

The statement further warned that appropriate legal action could be taken against individuals or pages found creating or circulating fabricated content. The warning came after unverified claims and misleading content about the incident began appearing online. His team has asked people to rely on verified communication from the actor and his official representatives rather than unconfirmed reports.

About Tiger Shroff firing incident in Juhu

The firing incident took place on October 18, 2026, when three unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area as he was returning from a football match. The actor escaped without any reported bullet injuries, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

The incident prompted a police investigation, with multiple arrests made across different states. According to the latest reports, 10 people had been apprehended from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by October 25, 2026. Investigators have been examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Meanwhile, photographs showing Tiger with bandages on his arm and shoulder had raised concerns among fans. His team later shared a video showing marks on his skin, offering further context for the visible marks.

For now, the actor’s team has firmly denied the statement attributed to him and reiterated its concerns about misinformation. The police investigation into the Juhu firing incident remains ongoing.