Tiger Shroff’s team issues first statement after firing incident, warns of legal action over AI videos and fake claims: ‘Actor made no statement’

Tiger Shroff’s team has addressed the spread of fake claims and AI-generated videos following the firing incident in Mumbai. The team has clarified that the actor has not issued any public statement about the incident and warned of legal action against those responsible.

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Tiger Shroff (PC: Instagram)

Actor Tiger Shroff has been in the news following the firing incident in Mumbai on October 18, 2026. While the police investigation continues, misleading claims and videos allegedly linked to the actor have also started circulating online. The incident has raised concerns about the actor’s safety, but the spread of unverified information has added another layer to the situation. Now, Tiger’s team has issued its first official statement, addressing the content being shared across social media platforms. The team has made its position clear and urged people to check the facts before believing or sharing anything related to the actor.

Tiger Shroff’s team clarifies he has not issued any statement after firing incident

In a statement shared on October 20, 2026, Tiger Shroff’s team clarified that the actor has not made any public comments or released videos about the firing incident or related developments. The team said that several social media pages and digital platforms were circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives falsely attributed to Tiger.

The official statement reads, “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments. It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, Al-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”

The statement also urged media outlets, digital platforms, and social media pages to verify information before publishing or sharing it. The team asked content creators not to spread misleading claims simply to gain views, engagement or financial benefits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

With AI-generated videos becoming easier to create and share, the clarification serves as a reminder to audiences to check whether a video or statement has actually come from an actor or their official representatives.

Tiger Shroff’s team warns of legal action over fake news and AI videos

Tiger Shroff’s team has also issued a strong warning to those creating or circulating fabricated content in the actor’s name. It said that appropriate legal action could be taken against individuals and social media pages found creating, promoting or sharing such material.

It further states, “Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team.”

The statement concluded with a request to the public to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team. The aim is to prevent further confusion while the authorities investigate the incident.

What happened in Tiger Shroff firing incident?

The firing incident took place on the evening of October 18, 2026, in Mumbai’s Juhu area, as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football ground. Around 7:00 pm, three men on a motorcycle approached Shroff’s slow-moving car and fired multiple shots at the front passenger side. The actor escaped without serious injuries, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

This has to be one of the closest assassination attempts ever caught on camera. Just look at how closely the gunmen fired at Tiger Shroff! Its a miracle he escaped this A clear video of the firing incident has now surfaced. #TigerShroff https://t.co/0NDEjRy4lf — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 18, 2026

The incident prompted a police investigation, and three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, according to latest reports.

For now, Tiger Shroff’s team has asked people not to rely on rumours or content falsely presented as the actor’s own words.