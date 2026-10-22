Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff gives health update, watch viral video

Ayesha Shroff gave a brief update on Tiger Shroff’s health with this sweet gesture when a paparazzo asked about the actor during a Mumbai event on Wednesday. Watch the video here.

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Tiger Shroff health update (PC-Instagram)

Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, has given a brief update on the actor’s health days after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai. Ayesha and her daughter, Krishna Shroff, attended an event in the city on Wednesday, where a paparazzo asked about Tiger’s condition. Ayesha smiled and gave a thumbs-up, indicating that her son was doing well.

The incident took place on October 18, when three gunmen allegedly fired at Tiger’s car as he was returning after playing football in Juhu. The actor escaped without any gunshot wounds, but his driver and a bystander were injured and taken to hospital.

Ayesha Shroff and Krishna attend Mumbai event

Ayesha and Krishna attended the launch of a men’s jewellery collection in Mumbai on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo posed for photographs before leaving the venue. As they were walking out, a paparazzo asked Ayesha, “Tiger ji kaise hain? (How is Tiger doing?)”

Ayesha responded with a smile and a thumbs-up, offering a brief update on her son’s health following the shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ayesha visits injured vlogger at KEM Hospital

Earlier on Tuesday, Ayesha visited Umesh Chouhan, a 35-year-old vlogger who was injured during the firing, at KEM Hospital. Chouhan was shot in the chest when the gunmen allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s car in Juhu. Kisan Rajbhar, a fellow vlogger who rushed Chouhan to the hospital, shared details of Ayesha’s visit. “She enquired about Chouhan’s health and was comforting. She also shared her phone number with his friends and asked to be informed about his surgery,” Rajbhar said.

Jackie Shroff also called Umesh and said, “Kuch lage toh batana beta (let me know if you need anything, son),” the actor told him. “Mahaul thanda hoga toh milne aayenge (We will come to meet you once the situation cools down)”.

What happened during the firing incident?

Tiger was returning after playing football with friends in Juhu when three men on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at his car. While the actor escaped with minor abrasions, his driver sustained a gunshot wound.

According to reports, Tiger took over the driving after his driver was injured and took him to the hospital. The actor was later seen wearing bandages on his right hand and chest when he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Police have formed a team to investigate the case, and seven people have been arrested so far. The arrests include three alleged shooters and four people suspected of being part of a wider network that helped transport firearms and ammunition to Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff’s team warns against fake news and AI-generated videos

On October 20, Tiger’s team issued a statement warning people against spreading fake news and AI-generated content falsely linked to the actor following the shooting.

The team clarified that Tiger had not made any public comments or released videos about the incident. It also warned that legal action could be taken against those responsible for circulating misleading content.

The statement came after concerns that social media pages and digital platforms were using fabricated material to spread unverified claims and create confusion. Team Tiger urged people to check the authenticity of information and rely on official sources before sharing anything related to the incident.