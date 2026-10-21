Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff visits injured vlogger at hospital after firing incident

Tiger Shroff firing case: Four arrested; the actor's mother Ayesha Shroff visited injured vlogger at KEM hospital Mumbai.

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Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff (PC- Instagram)

Ayesha Shroff, mother of actor Tiger Shroff, visited KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday to check on Umesh Chouhan, a 35-year-old vlogger who was injured in the firing incident targeting her son’s car in Juhu on Sunday. Chouhan was hit in the chest by a bullet during the attack allegedly carried out by members of the Bishnoi gang.

Ayesha Shroff checks on injured vlogger

Kisan Rajbhar, a fellow vlogger who rushed Chouhan to the hospital after the incident, shared details of Ayesha Shroff’s visit. He said she enquired about Chouhan’s health, offered comfort to his friends and shared her phone number with them.“She enquired about Chouhan’s health and was comforting. She also shared her phone number with his friends and asked to be informed about his surgery,” Rajbhar said.

While Tiger Shroff escaped with minor scrapes, Chouhan remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors are preparing to remove the bullet through surgery, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Ayesha Shroff’s visit touches vlogger’s friends

Ayesha Shroff’s visit brought comfort to Chouhan and the friends who have been staying with him at the hospital, Rajbhar said. A police officer stationed near the ICU also appreciated her gesture, noting that she may have realised that Chouhan was an innocent person injured in an attack aimed at her son.

Chouhan’s father is expected to reach Mumbai from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, doctors have advised his pregnant wife and son not to visit the hospital.

Four arrested in Tiger Shroff firing case

In a related development, the Delhi Police Special Cell has detained four people in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car, a police official told PTI on Tuesday. The group includes two men and two women.

Investigators suspect that the accused were acting on the instructions of Anil Pandit, a gangster believed to be operating from overseas.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both from Sonipat district in Haryana, and Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official, the four were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department subsequently sought permission to question them in custody and formally arrest them.

The court allowed the request and granted the Mumbai Police team three days of transit remand to take the accused to Mumbai for further investigation.