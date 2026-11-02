Tiger Shroff’s team denies reports of his first public appearance after Juhu firing incident

Tiger Shroff has stayed away from the public eye since the firing incident outside his Juhu residence, prompting speculation about when he would step out again.

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Tiger Shroff's team dismisses reports of first public appearance (PC: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff has kept a low profile since the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area brought his safety into focus. With the investigation continuing and several questions surrounding the attack, attention has also turned to when the actor might return to public events. A recent report about his possible appearance at a Mumbai book launch had sparked curiosity, as it was expected to be his first public outing since the incident. However, the speculation has now been addressed by his team, which has clarified that the actor has no such appearance planned.

Tiger Shroff’s team dismisses reports of November 3 appearance

Tiger Shroff will not attend the Mumbai book launch scheduled for November 3, contrary to reports doing the rounds. His spokesperson has dismissed claims that the actor would make his first public appearance at the event, calling the information baseless. The launch is for Beyond Weight Loss: Eating, Healing & Ageing with Claudia’s Concept, written by actor and wellness author Claudia Ciesla. The event is scheduled to take place at a Mumbai hotel.

As per News 18 reports, Tiger’s spokesperson said, “The news circulating regarding Tiger Shroff making a public appearance for a book launch happening on November 3, is completely baseless. Not true at all.” The clarification puts an end to speculation about the actor attending the event. Tiger has largely stayed away from media interactions and public appearances since the October 18 incident.

What happened during the firing incident in Juhu?

The firing took place outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu on October 18, 2026. Tiger reportedly escaped without injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured. The incident prompted Mumbai Police to launch an investigation and track down those suspected of being involved.

As part of the probe, three men were reportedly arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota City Police. The accused reportedly include two men from Haryana and one from Bihar. Investigators are examining their alleged links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports have also claimed that two of the men were hired to carry out the shooting, while the third allegedly helped them escape. These allegations remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Firing incident puts Bollywood security under focus

The attack has also brought the security arrangements of film personalities under renewed scrutiny. Reports following the incident have pointed to increased precautions around several celebrity residences including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Salman Khan’s security cover has reportedly been strengthened, while Akshay Kumar‘s residence is said to be getting additional protection through bulletproof glass shields.

Security concerns have also affected celebrity gatherings and sporting activities. Reports have suggested that some events are adopting stricter entry checks and access arrangements. The All Stars Football Club‘s regular Sunday matches, which are attended by several film personalities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan, have also reportedly been suspended until stronger security measures are in place.