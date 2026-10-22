Tiger Shroff’s team posts video of red marks on his arms amid ongoing firing investigation

The recent post has drawn attention as investigators continue to probe the attack. An alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang operative, Anil Pandit, has also been named as a wanted accused in the case.

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Tiger Shroff’s team shares video of red spots on his arms as police probe firing case (PC: Instagram)

Actor Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a video showing red marks on his arms, days after gunshots were fired at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The video was posted on Thursday, October 22, on the team’s official Instagram page, Team Tiger Shroff, with the caption, “God is kind.” The post comes as Mumbai Police continue to investigate the firing incident that took place on Sunday evening. While Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver and a bystander were injured in the incident. The case has also raised concerns about the safety of several Bollywood celebrities.

Tiger Shroff’s team posts video days after shooting incident

The short video shared by Tiger’s team shows several small, dot-like marks and red spots across the actor’s arm. The post did not provide any further explanation about the marks or clarify whether they were connected to the firing incident.

The video was shared days after two men allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor had reportedly been leaving a football ground in Juhu when the incident occurred. Although Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained a bullet wound and a bystander was also injured.

See viral video of Tiger Shroff here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

Ten people arrested so far in Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case so far. Three accused, identified as Rehan alias Sukka from Sonipat in Haryana, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and residing in Mumbai, and Phool Singh from Haryana, were detained at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.

Investigators are examining the alleged recruitment network, the movement of weapons and suspected links between the accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation is also looking into who allegedly planned the attack and how it was carried out.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the actual target

Gangster Anil Pandit, an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly based in the United States, has been named as a wanted accused in the case. On Thursday, Mumbai Police told the Esplanade court that the firing was allegedly carried out at Pandit’s behest. A native of Panipat in Haryana, he is suspected of operating a criminal network from the US and coordinating with shooters in India.

An audio clip that surfaced earlier featured a man identifying himself as Pandit and claiming responsibility for the attack on Tiger. The speaker also allegedly threatened people associated with Salman Khan.

In the purported recording, the man claimed that Tiger had been warned against working with Salman, suggesting that their professional association was behind the attack. He also allegedly threatened members of the film industry who work with Salman and those who speak against the Bishnoi gang. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Salman Khan, rather than Tiger Shroff, was the intended target.

The possibility has raised serious concerns about the security of the Bollywood superstar. Following the incident, security has reportedly been tightened around Salman’s Bandra residence, with additional precautions also being taken to ensure his safety during public appearances.

Bishnoi gang claims Tiger Shroff firing! Anil Pandit: “Whoever works with Salman Khan is next. Wait and watch.” Tiger safe, driver injured. Police probing. #TigerShroffAttack #MumbaiFiring #BollywoodNews https://t.co/g5KSQbuxSR — D.R. Boka ( सनातनी ) (@BokaThob2383) October 19, 2026

Shooters allegedly conducted recce at other Bollywood stars’ houses

As per NDTV reports, the investigation has also brought the security of other Bollywood celebrities into focus. Shooters allegedly conducted reconnaissance at the residences of Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. The reported development has raised further concerns about the safety of prominent film personalities amid the ongoing investigation.