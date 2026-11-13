Tinnu Anand health update: Actor discharged from hospital after five fractured ribs, a punctured lung

Tinnu Anand's recovery to take time after five fractured ribs, producers await pending dubbing work.

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Tinnu Anand health update (PC-Instagram)

Veteran actor and filmmaker Tinnu Anand is recovering at home after suffering serious injuries that required hospitalisation. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after fracturing five ribs, with one of the broken ribs reportedly puncturing his lung. He has now been discharged and is out of danger, but doctors have advised him to take complete rest.

Tinnu Anand is currently on strict bed rest and undergoing physiotherapy at home. According to a News18 report, the injuries have caused considerable discomfort, making even simple daily activities difficult for him. The actor is reportedly finding it painful to get out of bed, sit up and change positions. He has also been advised not to step out until his condition improves.

Although his return home has brought relief to his family and colleagues, Tinnu Anand still has a long recovery ahead. His injuries have also affected his ability to speak comfortably, which could delay his return to work.

According to the report, a few producers have approached the veteran actor regarding pending dubbing assignments as some projects are nearing their deadlines. However, there is no confirmation about whether he has agreed to resume recording or when he might return to work. For now, his recovery remains the priority.

Tinnu Anand says he is out of danger

Tinnu Anand has reportedly reassured his well-wishers that he is out of danger following his hospitalisation. However, he will need proper medical care and time to recover from his injuries.

The veteran actor has been associated with Hindi cinema for several decades. As a filmmaker, he is known for directing films such as Shahenshah, Kaalapani and Kaalia. His acting credits include Agneepath, Ghatak, Dabangg and Salaar.

He was also recently seen in the Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Before that, he was seen in Lucky Baskhar, Sita Ramam, Saaho, Hasee Toh Phasee and Merry Christmas.