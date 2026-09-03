Toxic box office collection Day 8: Yash’s film enters 2nd week with continuous drop in earnings, globally collects Rs…

Toxic box office collection Day 8: Toxic has entered its second week at the box office, but the pace has slowed after a strong opening. Here’s how much Yash’s film earned on Day 8 and where its worldwide collection stands.

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Toxic box office collection Day 8 (PC: Instagram)

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has entered its second week at the box office, and the Yash-led action drama is now facing the real test of its theatrical run. After a strong opening and a busy first week, the film has seen some changes in its daily collections as it moves further into its run. With the second weekend around the corner, all eyes are now on whether Toxic can pick up pace again and keep its momentum going. So, how did Toxic perform on Day 8? Let’s take a look.

Toxic box office collection Day 8

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has entered its second week at the box office with a noticeable drop in daily earnings. After making a huge start on its opening day, the film has seen its collections come down steadily through the weekdays. On Day 8, the Geetu Mohandas directorial earned Rs 5.10 crore net in India, according to the latest Sacnilk figures.

The film had collected Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7, meaning its Day 8 earnings saw a drop of around 35%. With this latest addition, Toxic has taken its India net collection to Rs 234.70 crore and its India gross collection stands at Rs 280.25 crore.

Toxic box office collection Day 8 worldwide

On the worldwide front, Toxic continues to maintain a strong overall total despite the slowdown in India. Combining the India and overseas figures, Toxic has reached Rs 322 crore in worldwide collection by the end of Day 8, as per the latest Sacnilk update.

The film had crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark during its first week, and its second-week performance will now be important to see whether it can maintain this momentum amid the negative reviews and backlash.

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Toxic box office collection: Day 8 performance and occupancy

The Day 8 figures for Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups also give an idea of where the film currently stands with audiences. Toxic recorded an overall India occupancy of 13.19% on Wednesday across 12,432 shows, with the Kannada version registering stronger occupancy than some of the other language releases, according to Sacnilk report.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Day 8, earning around Rs 3.15 crore, while the Kannada version collected approximately Rs 1.35 crore. The Telugu version added around Rs 40 lakh, with Tamil and Malayalam contributing smaller amounts.

For Toxic, the focus now shifts to the second weekend. A jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday could give the film some much-needed momentum after the weekday slowdown.