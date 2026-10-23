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  • Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter review: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbals film gets mixed response; netizens say Intriguing thriller but disappointing climax

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter review: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s film gets mixed response; netizens say ‘Intriguing thriller but disappointing climax’

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter review: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s film has received mixed reactions from moviegoers on X after its theatrical release. Check tweets.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: October 23, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter review: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s film gets mixed response; netizens say ‘Intriguing thriller but disappointing climax’
Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter Review (PC-Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran has received mixed reactions from moviegoers following its theatrical release on October 23. While some viewers have praised the lead pair’s chemistry and performances, others have criticised the film’s writing, visuals and climax. The first-day, first-show reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the mystery thriller has left audiences divided.

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the film follows Kiran (Sonakshi Sinha), a wealthy bestselling author who discovers a mysterious phone in her new house. Her search for its owner leads her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), but there is an unusual twist: Kiran lives in 2026, while Samar belongs to 2016. The story explores how the two characters become connected across time, with mystery and suspense driving the narrative.

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Sharing their reactions online, some viewers have highlighted Zaheer’s portrayal of an obsessive lover and Sonakshi’s screen presence. One user wrote, “#ZaheerIqbal nails the role of an obsessive lover, while #SonakshiSinha looks stunning. Their chemistry is a major highlight!”

Another viewer praised the suspense surrounding the lead pair, saying, “#SonakshiSinha and #ZaheerIqbal keep you guessing in this intriguing thriller!”

However, not everyone has been impressed with the film. Some netizens have expressed disappointment with its technical execution and screenplay. One critical review stated, “Unsettling for all the wrong reasons, Tu Hai Meri Kiran needed more time in the writing room, a new visual mood board, and someone on the technical crew who understands theatre acoustics.”

Another social media post highlighted the lead pair’s chemistry, writing, “TuHaiMeriKiran brings together on screen, Zaheer Iqbal & Sonakshi Sinha together the second time (after Double XL) & that makes it more exciting as they sizzle in their scenes together. Kudos to producer Vishal Rana for bringing them together in Tum Meri Ho – a dark”

Criticism of the film’s execution has also surfaced, with one viewer summing up their disappointment by writing, “Shaky writing, jarring visuals and a disappointing climax.”

A few more Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter reviews:

The film also features Ankit Gupta, who makes his debut, alongside Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. While the performances and chemistry of the lead pair have received appreciation from some viewers, the initial reactions point to concerns over the writing and climax.

With audiences sharing contrasting opinions, Tu Hai Meri Kiran has sparked a mixed conversation online, with its central mystery and lead performances drawing praise while its screenplay and technical aspects face criticism.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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