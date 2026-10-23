Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter review: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s film gets mixed response; netizens say ‘Intriguing thriller but disappointing climax’

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter review: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s film has received mixed reactions from moviegoers on X after its theatrical release. Check tweets.

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Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter Review (PC-Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran has received mixed reactions from moviegoers following its theatrical release on October 23. While some viewers have praised the lead pair’s chemistry and performances, others have criticised the film’s writing, visuals and climax. The first-day, first-show reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the mystery thriller has left audiences divided.

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the film follows Kiran (Sonakshi Sinha), a wealthy bestselling author who discovers a mysterious phone in her new house. Her search for its owner leads her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), but there is an unusual twist: Kiran lives in 2026, while Samar belongs to 2016. The story explores how the two characters become connected across time, with mystery and suspense driving the narrative.

Sharing their reactions online, some viewers have highlighted Zaheer’s portrayal of an obsessive lover and Sonakshi’s screen presence. One user wrote, “#ZaheerIqbal nails the role of an obsessive lover, while #SonakshiSinha looks stunning. Their chemistry is a major highlight!”

Another viewer praised the suspense surrounding the lead pair, saying, “#SonakshiSinha and #ZaheerIqbal keep you guessing in this intriguing thriller!”

However, not everyone has been impressed with the film. Some netizens have expressed disappointment with its technical execution and screenplay. One critical review stated, “Unsettling for all the wrong reasons, Tu Hai Meri Kiran needed more time in the writing room, a new visual mood board, and someone on the technical crew who understands theatre acoustics.”

Another social media post highlighted the lead pair’s chemistry, writing, “TuHaiMeriKiran brings together on screen, Zaheer Iqbal & Sonakshi Sinha together the second time (after Double XL) & that makes it more exciting as they sizzle in their scenes together. Kudos to producer Vishal Rana for bringing them together in Tum Meri Ho – a dark”

Criticism of the film’s execution has also surfaced, with one viewer summing up their disappointment by writing, “Shaky writing, jarring visuals and a disappointing climax.”

A few more Tu Hai Meri Kiran Twitter reviews:

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S DARR VIBES, BUT WHERE’S THE MAGIC? #TuHaiMeriKiran attempts to revisit the dark side of love and obsession. Zaheer Iqbal shines, but can one performance save the film? Our verdict – https://t.co/xDr6yGAUxm ⭐️⭐️1/2 #ZaheerIqbal #SonakshiSinha — Nitinn Sethi (@nitinnsethi) October 23, 2026

#TuHaiMeriKiran: THRILLING Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Finally we have a thriller that goes beyond the penultimate reveal. There are a lot of reasons why this film directed by #KaranRawal works wonders and does a superb job with its theme. This is #ZaheerIqbal 2.0. The actor unleashes a version that will shock and surprise you. He nails every scene with his restrained voice and psychotic expressions that create panic and fear. And #SonakshiSinha displays her versatility once again. From the fearlessness of Dabangg to the vulnerability of this film, she has come a long way in her journey. It will not be wrong to say that both the actors deliver the finest performances of their careers. Karan Rawal as the director commands the thriller with aplomb, handling the complex scenes with precision and taking care of the twists and turns too. The background music by #AdvaitNemlekar & #ShalomBenjamin goes well with the mood of the film. Watch it in a theatre to experience the atmospheric tension it creates. And lastly, full credit to producer @itsvishal_rana for backing a story like this that needs to be told and seen. Tu Hai Meri Kiran springs a splendid surprise and is definitely a great showreel of two fine actors! #TuHaiMeriKiranReview — MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 22, 2026

What a switch my boii, from television to now in bollywood, that’s only got possible by your hardwork & we couldn’t be more happier to see you living in this moment, it’s such a proud moment that you made your dreams to reality, No Nazar

#TuHaiMeriKiran #AnkitGupta — Aashvi ✨ (@priyankitloves_) October 22, 2026

The film also features Ankit Gupta, who makes his debut, alongside Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. While the performances and chemistry of the lead pair have received appreciation from some viewers, the initial reactions point to concerns over the writing and climax.

With audiences sharing contrasting opinions, Tu Hai Meri Kiran has sparked a mixed conversation online, with its central mystery and lead performances drawing praise while its screenplay and technical aspects face criticism.