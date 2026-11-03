Tusshar Kapoor receives Rs 5 crore extortion threat, caller claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

After Tiger Shroff firing, Tusshar Kapoor gets Rs 5 crore threat from a person claiming to be Harry Boxer. He is reportedly a member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

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Tusshar Kapoor (PC-Instagram)

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has reportedly received an extortion threat of Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, a preliminary examination of the threat call by Mumbai Police has raised doubts about the caller’s identity, with investigators suspecting that someone may have used the gang’s name to scare the actor.

According to news agency IANS, Kapoor informed the Mumbai Police about the call. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch.

Read more: Rupali Ganguly approaches court over alleged misuse of her identity on adult websites

Why does police suspect the extortion call was fake?

The Crime Branch’s technical team examined the audio recording of the threat call and compared the voice with official audio samples of Harry Boxer available in its database. According to senior police officials, the voices did not match. This has led investigators to suspect that the caller may have been impersonating a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police are now trying to identify the person who sent the audio recording and made the extortion threat.

What happened in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

The threat to Tusshar Kapoor comes days after a firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

On October 18, two shooters allegedly fired five rounds at Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu. The 36-year-old actor escaped largely unharmed, but his driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, sustained injuries.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the firing. Mumbai Police have named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case.

How many people have been arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

Thirteen people have been arrested so far in connection with the firing incident. They were detained from different locations in Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

In the latest development, Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 22-year-old woman from Karnal, Haryana, on Sunday. A police official said the arrest was made with the help of Karnal Police. Further legal proceedings to bring her to Mumbai are underway.

The arrested accused include three women. However, police have not disclosed the latest woman’s identity or her alleged role in the incident.

On October 27, police also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused in the case.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)