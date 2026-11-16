Twinkle Khanna praises Yash’s Ravana in Ramayana, compares mythological king with Elon Musk: ‘Needs his own podcast’

Twinkle Khanna has shared her opinion about Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, drawing an interesting comparison between the mythological character Ravana and some of the world's biggest tech billionaires. I

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Twinkle Khanna and Yash (PC-Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna has shared her opinion about Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, drawing an interesting comparison between the mythological character Ravana and some of the world’s biggest tech billionaires. In her latest column, the author and actor jokingly described Ravana as the original ‘tech bro’, pointing out how his intelligence, wealth, power and access to advanced technology resemble those of modern-day billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jensen Huang.

The comparison came after Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the Pushpak Vimana shown in Ramayana during the film’s promotions. The actor compared the mythical flying vehicle to Elon Musk’s flying car and said India had something similar “5000 years back”.

In her latest column for The Times of India, Khanna took the discussion further. She referred to controversies surrounding powerful business leaders, including the scrutiny faced by Bill Gates over his alleged affairs. She also mentioned the reported controversy involving Jensen Huang and his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, which reportedly led to his departure from the company he had spent over three decades building.

Twinkle pointed out that Ravana was extremely intelligent and powerful, with the ability to conquer the world, but failed to control his own mind. She felt this was a trait that could also be seen among some powerful men today.

Twinkle Khanna calls Ravana the original tech bro

Taking the comparison further, Twinkle suggested that Ravana would fit right into today’s Silicon Valley culture. She wrote, “Musk didn’t realise that we had the blueprint for the original tech bro too. Ravana was exceptionally learned, wealthy and powerful, with access to remarkable tech. He also believed that he was above the rules that governed others.”

She added, “The obsession with immortality and the similarities between him and today’s tech billionaires are hard to ignore. All Ravana needs is a leather jacket, a device on each of his ten heads, a Silicon Valley HQ with his own podcast and he would blend right in. Ravana had the intelligence and ability to master the world, but like so many powerful men, failed to master his own mind. While we may have devices to track blood flow to the brain, one that can track an inflating ego has yet to be invented.”

Twinkle Khanna praises Yash’s performance as Ravana

Apart from her interesting comparison, Twinkle also praised the grand visuals and special effects in Ramayana. She was particularly impressed by Yash’s portrayal of Ravana and felt that the actor gave the character a powerful presence on screen. She also shared her family’s reaction to some of the film’s emotional moments. While the audience cheered when Lord Ram fired an arrow, her daughter felt sad when Jatayu was killed during his fight with Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Arun Govil and Lara Dutta are also part of the cast.

The makers have also released the film’s post-credit scene along with a Hanuman Chalisa music video, which introduces Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Another major highlight of the film is its original music, composed jointly by Oscar-winning musicians Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.