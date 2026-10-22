Udta Teer advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan starrer sees strong ticket sales, sells more than 1 lakh tickets

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film is attracting early interest from moviegoers. Its advance booking figures reflect growing anticipation ahead of its theatrical release.

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Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan starrer gains pace ahead of release (PC: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the theatrical release of Udta Teer, a spy comedy-drama that blends patriotism with humour. The film has generated interest ahead of its arrival in cinemas, with advance bookings continuing to grow as the release date approaches. Its unusual premise and popular lead pair have added to the curiosity surrounding the project. With the film set to arrive on the big screen on October 23, 2026, early ticket sales offer a first indication of audience interest. The coming days will reveal whether this pre-release buzz translates into a strong opening at the box office.

Udta Teer advance booking collection

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer has grossed Rs 4.36 crore through advance bookings across India as of 1 pm IST on October 22. The figure includes blocked seats, while the collection excluding blocked seats stands at Rs 1.62 crore. The film has sold approximately 1.46 lakh advance tickets across 9,919 shows in more than 140 cities. Around Rs 61.03 lakh in bookings came in between the 6 am cut-off and the latest update, indicating continued movement in pre-sales ahead of its release.

Udta Teer opening-day advance booking

The film’s opening-day advance booking figures had earlier shown a decent response. According to the initial Sacnilk data, it sold more than 53,000 tickets with blocked seats and over 18,000 tickets without them. The reported opening-day gross stood at Rs 1.56 crore, including blocked seats, while the figure excluding them was Rs 55.65 lakh.

The latest overall advance booking total has since increased as more shows and tickets have become available. However, the final opening-day performance will also depend on audience reviews, word of mouth and walk-in ticket sales after the film reaches theatres.

Udta Teer plot and cast

Written and directed by Akash A. Kaushik in his directorial debut, the film centres on a Pakistani spy who enters India but suffers an accident that causes memory loss. He then begins to believe that he is an Indian counterterrorism officer, setting the stage for a mix of espionage, mistaken identity and comedy.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan lead the cast, which also includes late Mukul Dev, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Suhail Nayyar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Mukul Dev appears in one of his final posthumous screen roles following his death in 2025.

Udta Teer release date and box office competition

The film was initially scheduled to release on October 9 but was postponed to October 23, 2026. It will compete with Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Tum Mere Ho at the box office.

Ayushmann was last seen alongside Sara in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which did not make a strong impact commercially. He also appeared in Thamma before that, while Dream Girl 2 remains his last hit film from 2023. The performance of Udta Teer will therefore be closely watched as the actor returns with another theatrical release.