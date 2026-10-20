Udta Teer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s film denied screening permission in Nepal ahead of October 23 release

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer has run into trouble ahead of its theatrical release. Nepal's film censor board has refused permission for its public screening, citing a provision of the country's cinema law.

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Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer denied screening permission in Nepal (PC: AFP)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Udta Teer is facing an unexpected hurdle just days before its theatrical release. While the film is set to reach Indian cinemas on October 23, 2026, its planned release in neighbouring Nepal has been stopped after authorities refused permission for public screening. The decision has brought attention to the film’s subject and the rules governing theatrical releases in Nepal. The spy comedy revolves around an unusual situation involving a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and begins believing that he is an Indian agent. Although the film promises a mix of comedy, action and patriotic elements, its release across the border has now become uncertain.

Why was Udta Teer denied screening permission in Nepal?

Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology refused permission for the film’s public exhibition following a review by the country’s Central Film Censor Board. The decision was communicated to National Cine Group Nepal, the film’s distributor, through an official letter.

According to reports, the authorities cited Section 8(3) of Nepal’s National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026. The provision restricts films considered harmful to Nepal’s security, peace and order, relations with friendly countries, or harmony between different communities.

However, the ministry’s communication did not specify which scenes or elements of Udta Teer led to the decision. Reports suggest that the film’s portrayal of tensions between India and Pakistan may have played a role, but this has not been officially confirmed in detail. The refusal means the film cannot be publicly screened in Nepal for now.

About Udta Teer

Directed by Aakash A Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Smita Tambe.

According to IMDb, “A spy accidentally disrupts a world of secrets and distrust in this high-stakes espionage comedy. Big laughs and chaos collide in a fast-paced, family-friendly romp where nobody least of all the hero knows what’s going on.”

Despite the setback in Nepal, Udta Teer remains scheduled for release in cinemas on October 23, 2026. The latest update concerns its public screening in Nepal; there has been no reported change to its planned Indian theatrical release.