Udta Teer box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer beats Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, opens at Rs…

Udta Teer box office collection Day 1: Udta Teer has opened in cinemas at Rs 4.10 crore net collection in India. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the spy comedy received encouraging reactions from some viewers.

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Udta Teer box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are back on the big screen together, this time with a spy comedy – Udta Teer that mixes patriotism, mistaken identity, and humour. Udta Teer released in cinemas on October 23, 2026, after its release was postponed from its original date. The film had generated some interest before its theatrical debut, but its opening-day performance was always going to be important in understanding how well the unusual story connected with moviegoers. While the film received mixed reactions, the film’s box office journey will depend on whether it can attract more viewers over the weekend. Here’s how much Udta Teer earned at the box office on Day 1.

Udta Teer box office collection Day 1

Udta Teer collected Rs 4.10 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day and its India gross collection stood at Rs 4.83 crore on Day 1 across 6,265 shows. The film recorded an average opening, with its performance falling within the modest range anticipated before its release.

Udta Teer recorded an overall occupancy of 15.65% which includes 5.08% morning shows, 14.46% afternoon shows, 13.77% evening shows, and 25% night shows, according to Sacnilk. The film’s advance booking figures had indicated that it would need a positive word of mouth to improve its theatrical performance.

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About Udta Teer

Directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and the late Mukul Dev.

According to IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around, “A spy accidentally disrupts a world of secrets and distrust in this high-stakes espionage comedy. Big laughs and chaos collide in a fast-paced, family-friendly romp where nobody least of all the hero knows what’s going on.”

Ayushmann and Sara reunite after appearing together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earlier this year. The new film gives them a different setting, moving away from romance and towards a mix of comedy, action, and patriotism.

Audience reactions to Udta Teer

Early audience reactions to Udta Teer have been mixed but encouraging in several areas. Some viewers have praised Ayushmann’s comic timing, the situational humour and the film’s unusual premise. Rahul Bose and Mukul Dev have also received appreciation for their performances.

However, not everyone has been equally impressed. Some viewers felt that the humour and punches did not work consistently, while others found the film entertaining as a light-hearted family watch. The climax and its twists have also become talking points among early viewers.

While the opening figure gives the film a starting point, its Saturday and Sunday collections will be important. A decent increase over the weekend could help it build momentum and get a decent total at the box office.