Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s film earns Rs 27.58 crore worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer collected Rs 8.10 crore nett in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic nett collection to Rs 19.45 crore in its opening weekend.

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Udta Teer

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy Udta Teer has recorded a steady rise in collections over its opening weekend. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film collected Rs 19.45 crore nett in India in its first three days in theatres. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 27.58 crore, including earnings from domestic and overseas markets. According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer recorded a domestic gross of Rs 23.08 crore during its opening weekend. The film has also earned Rs 4.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its reported worldwide gross to Rs 27.58 crore.

Udta Teer box office collection day-wise

The film opened in theatres on Friday, October 23, with Rs 4.10 crore nett in India. Its collections increased on Saturday, when it earned Rs 7.25 crore. The film continued its upward trend on Sunday, collecting Rs 8.10 crore nett. With its Sunday earnings higher than its opening-day collection, Udta Teer saw growth over the weekend. Its performance during the weekdays will now be important in determining whether it can maintain the momentum and add to its opening-weekend total.

The film’s box office performance comes as it competes with other theatrical releases, including Tume Mere Ho and Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, which also arrived in cinemas on October 23.

What is Udta Teer about?

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana as an Indian agent who suffers from amnesia while operating undercover in Pakistan. Sara Ali Khan plays the female lead in the espionage comedy.

The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Raghubir Yadav.

The film marks the second time Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have appeared together in a film, following Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do (2026), directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain, the film is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Udta Teer review by india.com

Udta Teer delivers what it promises: an entertaining comedy with lively performances and dialogue-driven humour. It’s the sort of film that works best when watched for the sheer enjoyment of its ridiculous situations. A thoroughly enjoyable outing for comedy lovers. Read the full review here.

Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. Its weekday performance will offer a clearer picture of its box office prospects after the opening weekend.