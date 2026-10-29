Udta Teer box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana’s spy comedy sees no major boost, total collection reaches Rs 28 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film is navigating its first week in cinemas after opening to positive reviews. Its latest earnings offer glimpse into how the spy comedy is performing as initial release-day buzz settles.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/udta-teer-box-office-collection-day-6-ayushmann-khurranas-spy-comedy-sees-no-major-boost-total-collection-reaches-rs-28-crore-8540327/ Copy

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's film struggles to gain momentum (PC: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan‘s Udta Teer has entered the latter half of its opening week with a steady but slowing box office run. The spy comedy attracted audiences over its first weekend, recording its strongest numbers on Sunday before collections eased during the weekdays. While the film has crossed Rs 28 crore in domestic net earnings, it has yet to regain the pace seen during its initial days in theatres. With several new releases competing for viewers’ attention and a major film arriving soon, the coming days will be important in determining how much further the comedy can go.

Udta Teer box office collection on day 6

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected Rs 2.65 crore in India net earnings on Wednesday, October 28. The film’s day 6 collection came from 5,781 shows and marked an 18.5% decline compared with Tuesday’s Rs 3.25 crore. Its total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 28.65 crore, while India gross earnings stand at Rs 34.18 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 4.10 crore on its first day before showing growth over the weekend. Saturday brought in Rs 7.25 crore, followed by its best single-day collection of Rs 8.20 crore on Sunday. The numbers dropped to Rs 3.20 crore on Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday continuing the weekday slowdown. Despite the decline, its cumulative earnings have moved beyond the Rs 28 crore mark.

Worldwide collection crosses Rs 42 crore

The film has performed better when its overseas earnings are included. As per Sacnilk, Udta Teer has earned Rs 8.50 crore from international markets so far. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 42.68 crore, including Rs 34.18 crore from India. Across its theatrical run, the film has recorded 35,889 shows.

On day 6 alone, the film collected Rs 0.75 crore in overseas gross earnings. Sacnilk also estimates that 152,148 tickets were sold on Wednesday, taking the total number of tickets sold during its run to 1,466,612. These figures show that the film continues to draw viewers, even as its daily domestic earnings have declined after the weekend.

What is Udta Teer about?

Directed by Aakash A Kaushik, the film follows a Pakistani spy played by Ayushmann Khurrana who loses his memory after a blast. He then mistakenly believes that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer, setting off a series of comic situations and action sequences amid a cross-border espionage operation.

Sara Ali Khan features alongside Khurrana, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles.

Competition and the road ahead for Udta Teer

With the first-week run nearing its end, Udta Teer will need to maintain audience interest to improve its overall total. The upcoming release of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s grand spectacle, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend on November 5 could intensify competition for screens and footfalls. The spy comedy’s performance over the next few days will therefore be crucial to its theatrical prospects.