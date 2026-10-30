Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer has completed its first week in theatres with a total domestic collection of ₹31.25 crore. The spy comedy has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office, even as it faces competition from other films. After recording a strong opening weekend, the film has continued to attract audiences during the weekdays.
Udta Teer began its box office journey with ₹4.10 crore on Friday, October 23. Its collections saw a major jump on Saturday, when it earned ₹7.25 crore, registering an increase of around 76% compared to its opening day. The film collected another ₹8.20 crore on Sunday.
According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.60 crore on Thursday, its seventh day in theatres. With this, its total domestic collection reached ₹31.25 crore in its first week.
The film has faced competition from several releases, including Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which arrived in theatres a week earlier. Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar have also been competing with the spy comedy at the box office.
The film follows a Pakistani spy, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who loses his memory after an explosion. He then starts believing that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. This confusion leads to a series of comic and action-packed situations as he gets caught up in a cross-border espionage mission.
Recently, Ayushmann spoke about working with producer Guneet Monga and said that they share a similar approach to choosing stories. He also praised her contribution to bringing distinctive Indian films to a global audience.
The actor said, “Guneet and I share a very common core when it comes to content. I’ve always been drawn to clutter-breaking, unique cinema, and Guneet has championed distinctive storytelling in her own way, taking Indian stories to a global platform and representing India at the Oscars. And it is this synergy that makes this film so exciting. With Udta Teer, we’re bringing that shared vision to a genre-breaking entertainer that blends patriotism, action and comedy.”
Ayushmann also revealed that he and Guneet go back a long way, as she had conducted his first-ever audition. He added, “She took my first ever audition, so we go back a long way. We’ve stayed in touch ever since and watched each other’s journeys, and now we’ve finally got the chance to work together.”
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