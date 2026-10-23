Udta Teer review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan serve up a delicious dose of Bollywood comedy

If you’re in the mood for a film that swaps heavy drama for hilarious confusion, Udta Teer makes a strong case. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the film uses a mistaken-identity case to set off a chain of comic events. The result is an entertaining mix of quirky situations, punchy dialogues and performances that keep the mood light.
Comedy Is the Main Course
The premise is delightfully unusual. A Pakistani intelligence operative loses his memory after an accident in India and mistakes himself for an Indian counter-intelligence officer. From there, the story finds humour in the confusion, allowing one absurd situation to lead naturally into another. The dialogues are a particular highlight, while the background score adds an extra layer to several comic moments.
Performances That Keep Things Moving
Ayushmann brings the kind of effortless comic timing that makes this material work. Sara adds spark to the proceedings, and the supporting cast ensures that the film doesn’t depend on its lead pair alone. Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose and Gulshan Grover bring their own flavour to the story, while the late Mukul Dev makes a notable impression.
What Could Have Been Better?
A few portions in the second half feel longer than necessary. Some judicious editing could have made the narrative move faster, especially when the film is at its funniest.
The Verdict
Despite that minor issue, Udta Teer delivers what it promises: an entertaining comedy with lively performances and dialogue-driven humour. It’s the sort of film that works best when watched for the sheer enjoyment of its ridiculous situations. A thoroughly enjoyable outing for comedy lovers.
Rating: 4.5/5
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