Udta Teer Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy gets positive reactions, netizens praise climax

Udta Teer Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film has received reactions on X, with several viewers praising its fresh storyline, comedy and unexpected twists. While some netizens called the spy comedy a “laugh riot” and appreciated its climax.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Updated: October 23, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Udta Teer Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy gets positive reactions, netizens praise climax
Udta Teer Twitter Review (PC-Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer gets its theatrical release on October 23. While several viewers have praised the film for its fresh storyline, comedy and unexpected twists, others have shared mixed reactions. Some netizens have also compared its climax to Dhurandhar 2. The spy comedy revolves around a Pakistani agent who loses his memory and starts believing that he is an Indian operative. His confused identity leads to a series of comic situations, with the film attempting to mix humour, espionage and cross-border confusion. The unusual premise has caught the attention of moviegoers, with many sharing their first-day, first-show reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Several viewers have called the film entertaining and praised its writing, humour and pace. One user wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana in a rollicking spy comedy of errors that refuses to take itself (or patriotism) too seriously. With good music, Dharma spoofs, and delicious twists, #UdtaTeer is the most fun I had watching a Hindi film this year.”

Read more: Udta Teer review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan serve up a delicious dose of Bollywood comedy

Another user praised the film’s writing and direction, saying, “Udta Teer is one of the most unique, entertaining and intelligently written and directed films of 2026. You can call it a spy comedy that consistently succeeds in making the audience laugh.”

The film’s first half has also received positive feedback from some viewers. One social media user shared their review, writing, “#UdtaTeer 1st half review: The story feels fresh, the situations and ideas created for the comedy are very interesting, something I’ve not seen before. The comedy is clean, yet funny. It’s edited well and doesn’t feel stretched at all. So far all good! Johnian Ayushmann is back!”

Sara Ali Khan has also received appreciation for her performance as Yamini. A viewer highlighted her contribution to the film’s light-hearted tone, writing, “#UdtaTeer : “Sara Ali Khan complements him well as Yamini. She adds to the film’s light-hearted mood and delivers a likeable performance.”

A look at some more Udta Teer reviews on Twitter:

While the initial reactions suggest that the film’s humour, unusual concept and performances have found favour with several moviegoers, opinions remain positive overall. The audience response on X continues to bring attention to the film’s comedy, twists and climax.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Udta Teer marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan alongside Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It is written and directed by Akash A. Kaushik.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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