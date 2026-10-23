Udta Teer Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy gets positive reactions, netizens praise climax

Udta Teer Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film has received reactions on X, with several viewers praising its fresh storyline, comedy and unexpected twists. While some netizens called the spy comedy a “laugh riot” and appreciated its climax.

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Udta Teer Twitter Review (PC-Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer gets its theatrical release on October 23. While several viewers have praised the film for its fresh storyline, comedy and unexpected twists, others have shared mixed reactions. Some netizens have also compared its climax to Dhurandhar 2. The spy comedy revolves around a Pakistani agent who loses his memory and starts believing that he is an Indian operative. His confused identity leads to a series of comic situations, with the film attempting to mix humour, espionage and cross-border confusion. The unusual premise has caught the attention of moviegoers, with many sharing their first-day, first-show reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Several viewers have called the film entertaining and praised its writing, humour and pace. One user wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana in a rollicking spy comedy of errors that refuses to take itself (or patriotism) too seriously. With good music, Dharma spoofs, and delicious twists, #UdtaTeer is the most fun I had watching a Hindi film this year.”

Another user praised the film’s writing and direction, saying, “Udta Teer is one of the most unique, entertaining and intelligently written and directed films of 2026. You can call it a spy comedy that consistently succeeds in making the audience laugh.”

The film’s first half has also received positive feedback from some viewers. One social media user shared their review, writing, “#UdtaTeer 1st half review: The story feels fresh, the situations and ideas created for the comedy are very interesting, something I’ve not seen before. The comedy is clean, yet funny. It’s edited well and doesn’t feel stretched at all. So far all good! Johnian Ayushmann is back!”

Sara Ali Khan has also received appreciation for her performance as Yamini. A viewer highlighted her contribution to the film’s light-hearted tone, writing, “#UdtaTeer : “Sara Ali Khan complements him well as Yamini. She adds to the film’s light-hearted mood and delivers a likeable performance.”

A look at some more Udta Teer reviews on Twitter:

#UdtaTeerReview: A PATRIOTIC LAUGH RIOT WITH TWISTS YOU WON’T SEE COMING! RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) VERDICT- A REFRESHINGLY UNCONVENTIONAL, FULL-ON FAMILY ENTERTAINER!

Bollywood has given us countless patriotic dramas and spy thrillers, but #UdtaTeer takes a refreshingly different flight! A spy who forgets his nationality but remembers his patriotism? Now THAT’S an idea worth exploring! Written and directed by #AkashKaushik, this spy comedy blends situational humour, mistaken identities, espionage, action, emotions and unexpected twists. The biggest win is that the comedy emerges naturally from the situations rather than feeling forced. The result is a genuine LAUGH RIOT with a surprisingly engaging story! THE COMEDY WORKS, AND THE CLIMAX DELIVERS!

The first half is packed with hilarious situations, while the second half becomes increasingly intriguing, building towards a terrific final act. The screenplay balances laugh-out-loud moments with patriotic undertones, ensuring that the film is more than just a collection of comic gags. The hospital sequence featuring #RahulBose is an absolute RIOT! His expressions, eye movements and impeccable comic timing prove that silence can sometimes be funnier than dialogue. An outrageous kissing sequence involving him is among the film’s most unforgettable comic moments! The interval sequence featuring late #MukulDev, alongside scenes involving #RamKapoor and #GulshanGrover, adds further madness. Clever meta-references, unexpected Dharma Productions song placements and playful jabs at Pakistan’s military establishment give the humour its distinctive flavour. PERFORMANCES: RAHUL BOSE STEALS THE SHOW!

#AyushmannKhurrana is terrific as the confused spy, effortlessly balancing comedy, action and emotion. His willingness to explore unconventional subjects makes #UdtaTeer one of his strongest post-pandemic outings. However, the biggest surprise is #RahulBose, whose extraordinary comic transformation and impeccable timing make several scenes memorable. Late #MukulDev also leaves a lasting impression. #SaraAliKhan looks charming and contributes to the romantic track, while #SmitaTambe, #SuhailNayyar, #BrijendraKala and the supporting cast complement the madness beautifully. THE CLIMAX: THE REAL GAME-CHANGER!

Akash Kaushik deserves credit for backing an unusual premise with a screenplay that maintains a solid narrative foundation. The comedy of errors connects meaningfully with the larger espionage story instead of feeling randomly assembled. The final 20 minutes elevate the film with revelations and twists that reward attentive viewers. The background score builds tension effectively, while the music enhances several comic situations FINAL VERDICT:

#UdtaTeer is a rare Bollywood entertainer that wraps patriotism in comedy without losing sight of its central story. Ayushmann’s dependable performance, Rahul Bose’s scene-stealing brilliance, memorable moments from Mukul Dev and a knockout climax make it a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience. If #Dhurandhar explored espionage through intensity, #UdtaTeer chooses confusion, absurdity and laughter as its weapons. Different approaches, different cinematic experiences! For me, this is a refreshing, intelligent and highly entertaining addition to Bollywood’s 2026 lineup. It makes you laugh, surprises you when you least expect it and leaves you with plenty to discuss afterwards. FAMILY KE SAATH JAIYE, THEATRES MEIN DEKHIYE AUR ENTERTAINMENT KA FULL DOSE LIJIYE! TRULY SPEAKING. DIL SE SPEAKING. ❤️ — हम_बेपरवाह (@hum_beparwaah) October 23, 2026

#UdtaTeer 1st half review: The story feels fresh, the situations and ideas created for the comedy are very interesting, something I’ve not seen before. The comedy is clean, yet funny. It’s edited well and doesn’t feel stretched at all. So far all good! Johnian Ayushmann is back! — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) October 23, 2026

What a clever film #udtateer — Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) October 23, 2026

.@ayushmannk hitting the ball out of the park with #udtateer such a riot finally fun at the movies @guneetm — Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) October 23, 2026

#UdtaTeer 1st half review: The story feels fresh, the situations and ideas created for the comedy are very interesting, something I’ve not seen before. The comedy is clean, yet funny. It’s edited well and doesn’t feel stretched at all. So far all good! Johnian Ayushmann is back! — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) October 23, 2026

While the initial reactions suggest that the film’s humour, unusual concept and performances have found favour with several moviegoers, opinions remain positive overall. The audience response on X continues to bring attention to the film’s comedy, twists and climax.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Udta Teer marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan alongside Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It is written and directed by Akash A. Kaushik.