Upasana Singh exposes dark side of industry, recalls shooting continued after lightman’s death

Upasana Singh has also recalled another disturbing incident from a comedy reality show where a contestant collapsed during his performance, alleging that the producer wanted cameras to capture his condition instead of arranging medical help.

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Upasana Singh (PC -Instagram)

Actress Upasana Singh has recently spoken about the harsh reality of working in the entertainment industry, revealing how pressure to deliver TRPs and complete shoots can sometimes cost lives. Singh recalled two disturbing incidents from her career. She spoke about a contestant who collapsed during a comedy reality show and a lightman who died after falling from a height on a film set.

Upasana Singh recalls a contestant collapsing on a show

Recalling her experience as a judge on a comedy reality show, Upasana shared that a contestant once collapsed in the middle of his performance. She explained that many contestants travel to Mumbai without proper arrangements for food or accommodation and often struggle to manage their expenses.

The contestant was eventually taken away in a van. However, what happened next left Upasana shocked. Instead of arranging medical help, calling a doctor or offering the contestant something to eat or drink, the producer reportedly wanted the camera crew to record his condition.

According to Upasana, the makers wanted to capture the contestant’s distress and ask him whether he had collapsed because he was hungry. Recalling the incident, Upasana revealed in a podcast with Ankur Singh, “That day, I felt so bad, and I kept thinking that we have stooped so low that we have forgotten humanity. We are only focused on getting TRP; we are not thinking about his parents. What if something happens to him?”

Upasana Singh recalls lightman’s death on film set

The actress also spoke about another heartbreaking incident involving a lightman who fell from a height and died on the spot. She explained that technicians often work on elevated platforms called ‘taraapa’ to arrange lights. Working in extreme heat makes their jobs even more difficult and risky. Upasana recalled witnessing people lose their lives in such circumstances. She alleged that shooting would sometimes continue after the deceased person was moved aside.

Questioning whether completing a shoot was more important than someone’s life, she said, “I understand that producers invest a lot of money in a shoot, and stopping it can lead to huge losses. But is that investment bigger than the value of a human life? Even when an actor dies suddenly, a replacement is brought in the very next day. I understand that the show has to go on and that there are telecast commitments to fulfil, but certain things really pierce your heart. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?”

Upasana Singh started her acting career at a young age and went on to work in Hindi and Punjabi films, as well as television. She received recognition for playing a hearing- and speech-impaired woman in the 1997 film Judaai, which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar.

She later appeared in films such as Sarfarosh, Ishq Vishk, Aitraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Golmaal Returns and Judwaa 2. However, she became a household name after playing Pinky Bua, Kapil Sharma’s aunt, on Comedy Nights with Kapil.