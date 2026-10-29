CINTAA row takes fresh turn as Upasana Singh and Nagma claim victory after court order

Upasana Singh and Nagma Morarji have responded to latest development in CINTAA dispute. Both office-bearers maintained that their stand in the matter had been vindicated following the court's order.

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CINTAA row takes fresh turn as Upasana Singh and Nagma claim victory after court order (PC: Twitter)

A long-running disagreement over the leadership and functioning of the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has taken a significant turn, with president Upasana Singh and treasurer Nagma Morarji claiming that recent court proceedings have supported their position. The two office-bearers have maintained that their stand is rooted in transparency and the interests of artists rather than a fight for power. The dispute has raised questions about the association’s administration, financial decisions and the way elected positions are handled. Both have now spoken about why they believe their efforts have been justified.

Upasana Singh says truth has prevailed in CINTAA dispute

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Upasana said the legal developments had gone in their favour so far. She also took a dig at Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, who are associated with the rival side in the leadership dispute.

“The struggle… perhaps for them, it is all about holding onto the chair (power), but for us, it is for the truth. Because our only motto is ‘Satyameva Jayate’. If we are truthful, we ought to win, and we have won,” she said.

Upasana added that both the Dindoshi Court and the Bombay High Court had passed orders that she and Nagma viewed as favourable. She also questioned the previous executive committee’s handling of artists’ concerns, including long working hours, delayed payments and the absence of conveyance allowances.

Upasana questions CINTAA’s leadership changes and spending

Upasana alleged that the association’s funds were not being used adequately for the welfare of artists and questioned expenses on press conferences and other activities. She also explained why she believes the leadership dispute escalated after several executive committee members resigned.

“What kind of organisation changes elected positions at their personal whim? When over 50 per cent of members resigned, the committee stood legally dissolved. But I never resigned! Even to this day, I haven’t resigned. Yet, simply because I accepted the resignations of the outgoing members, they were so enraged that the next day they arbitrarily announced that Padmini Kolhapure was the General Secretary instead of Upasana Singh,” she said.

Nagma says CINTAA dispute is about the institution, not factions

Nagma rejected the suggestion that the issue was simply a clash between two groups. She alleged that the rival side continued operating the committee after it had been dissolved and took administrative steps without proper authorisation.

“A false narrative was deliberately spun that this was merely an internal dispute between two factions. That was completely misleading. On August 7 itself, once 50 per cent of the executive members submitted their resignations, the committee was officially dissolved. Yet even after its dissolution, they continued running the committee illegally, opened unauthorised bank accounts, and manipulated official paperwork. They moved court against us and FWICE, first approaching the Dindoshi Court and then the High Court. They faced defeat in the Dindoshi Court and were reprimanded by the High Court as well,” she said.

Nagma also stressed that the association’s accumulated resources belonged to its members and not to individuals. “The funds, assets, and records that have accumulated here since 1958 belong solely and exclusively to the association and its artists. They are not anyone’s personal property, they belong to the institution,” she added.

How the CINTAA leadership dispute escalated

According to a report by The Times of India, the conflict intensified in August and September 2026 following the resignation of more than half of the executive committee members. Upasana and Nagma alleged that the rival group made unauthorised leadership changes and opened bank accounts under disputed designations.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the resignation of CINTAA members, Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) General Secretary Upasana Singh says, “Eleven of our members have resigned. Eight of them are elected members… They submitted their resignation to me. I was the General Secretary of CINTA; since our committee has been dissolved. These members have stated the reasons for their resignation. They have alleged that Padmini and Poonam are misusing their positions. They don’t listen to anything we say; show-cause notices are issued arbitrarily… Furthermore, people’s roles are changed arbitrarily, actors’ membership cards are cancelled without warning, and we are subjected to various forms of harassment… Regarding the resignation letters they signed—they listed many reasons for leaving. People only leave when they are deeply distressed. Some of our members had even submitted resignations earlier, but we hadn’t accepted them… CINTAA’s constitution stipulates that if half or more than half of the members resign, the committee is dissolved instantly, and re-elections are announced… We want the Registrar to oversee the process to ensure the election runs smoothly and is conducted properly.” (09.08) — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

They also raised concerns about the alleged premature liquidation of fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh and claimed that funds meant for artists’ welfare were not being properly allocated. These remain allegations made by the parties involved.