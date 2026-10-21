Varun Gupta reveals why Ranveer Singh skipped Dhurandhar promotions, recalls Aditya Dhar’s response, says ‘You become their warriors’

Ranveer Singh’s absence from promotional campaign for Dhurandhar was deliberate decision, according to marketing head Varun Gupta, who also shared insights into the team’s approach.

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Dhurandhar marketing head on Ranveer Singh’s no-promotion strategy (PC: IMDb)

The success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has made the franchise a major talking point in Indian cinema. However, before the first film arrived in theatres, its promotional strategy faced questions, with some people feeling that the makers were not creating enough buzz. Ranveer Singh’s absence from the usual promotional activities also drew attention. Now, Varun Gupta, founder of Max Marketing, the agency behind the films’ campaigns, has opened up about the decisions that shaped their publicity.

Why Ranveer Singh did not promote Dhurandhar

In a conversation with Everyday Empires podcast, Varun Gupta explained that the decision to keep Ranveer Singh away from the usual promotional campaign was deliberate. The team, including the actor, director and producer, agreed to let the film and its promotional material speak for themselves instead of relying on interviews and public appearances by the lead star.

Gupta compared the strategy with the approach taken for Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He pointed out that Kapoor had appeared in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar before Animal arrived, while Ranveer had not enjoyed a particularly successful run before Dhurandhar. The team therefore decided to take a different route.

“Ranbir had Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar before Animal released, Ranveer Singh had not had a great run before Dhurandhar. There was a very conscious decision between us, the director, the producer and the actor. We were like, ‘Okay, let the film and its assets talk. Let the actors not talk.'”

Aditya Dhar’s calm response to pre-release criticism

Gupta also recalled how the team dealt with criticism before Dhurandhar reached cinemas. Some reports questioned the film’s promotional campaign and claimed that it lacked sufficient buzz. However, according to Gupta, Dhar did not panic or question the marketing team’s decisions.

“There were times when articles would come out saying the promotions were bad and there was no buzz. Aditya would just send them to me and say, ‘It’s all okay.’ There were no questions asked. That kind of trust makes you want to do anything for them. You become their warriors. I’m happy the film worked because everyone put a lot into it. But Aditya and Ranveer Singh, specifically, put in a lot beyond what they should have as a director and an actor. I’m happy for everyone associated with it.”

Varun Gupta on film marketing and criticism

During the podcast conversation, Gupta also spoke about the criticism that films and their promotional campaigns often face before release. He suggested that filmmakers can find themselves in a difficult position regardless of the strategy they choose.

When a major star participates in promotions, questions can arise about why an established actor needs to campaign for a film. If the star stays away, the makers may be criticised for failing to generate excitement. Gupta also raised concerns about alleged paid smear campaigns targeting films before their theatrical release.

Dhurandhar franchise’s box office success

The first Dhurandhar, released in 05 December 2025, featured Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt along with talented supporting cast. As per Sacnilk, the film went on to collect over Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, arrived on 19 March 2026, with paid previews from 18 March and continued the franchise’s successful run. It collected over Rs 1,813.39 crore crore worldwide and became one of the biggest Indian releases of the year. The success of both films has brought renewed attention to the marketing choices that initially faced criticism.