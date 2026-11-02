Ved Rahi dies at 93: Gul Gulshan Gulfam director passes away in Thane

Veteran writer and filmmaker Ved Rahi, best known for directing Doordarshan's popular serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam, died at his residence in Thane on Sunday at the age of 93.

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Veteran filmmaker and writer Ved Rahi, who earned widespread recognition for directing the popular Doordarshan serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam, has died at the age of 93. He passed away at his residence in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday morning.

Rahi’s last rites were performed at the Kopari cremation ground in Thane later that afternoon. He is survived by his daughters, Geetanjali and Poonam, and their families.

Apart from his work in television and films, Rahi was a respected figure in Dogri literature. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his short-story collection Aale, which earned him recognition for his contribution to the language and its literature.

His literary achievements were honoured once again in 2024, when he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, one of the institution’s highest distinctions. Over the years, Rahi received several other awards for his contributions to literature and culture.

Following his death, the Sahitya Akademi paid tribute to the veteran writer through a post on its official X account. Rahi leaves behind a lasting legacy through his work in literature, television and cinema, including Gul Gulshan Gulfam, which remains one of his best-known works.