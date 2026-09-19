Vibe box office collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s film beats Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra, opens at Rs…

Vibe box office collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s action-comedy has opened in theatres alongside Daayra. Here’s how much Vibe earned on Day 1 at the box office.

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Vibe box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial venture, Vibe released on September 18, 2026. It was a busy Friday at the box office as two very different Hindi films arrived in theatres. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra brought a serious crime thriller to the big screen, Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe went for action, comedy and a lighter tone. With both films releasing on the same day, their opening numbers were always going to attract attention. Now that the early Day 1 figures are out, Vibe has managed to stay ahead of Daayra in the domestic box office race. Here’s how much Vibe earned on its first day.

Vibe box office collection Day 1

Vibe has collected an estimated Rs 1.50 crore net in India and Rs 1.80 crore globally, on Day 1. The film recorded 13.38% overall occupancy across its shows on Friday, according to Sacnilk. It was screened across 3,194 shows. The film saw gradual growth from its morning shows (6% occupancy) to evening and night screenings peaking up to 22.31%.

Vibe beats Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra

Kunal Kemmu’s action-comedy Vibe has taken a lead over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra at the domestic box office on their opening day. Despite a low start for both releases on Friday, Vibe managed to cross the Rs 1 crore milestone, earning Rs 1.50 crore net on Day 1. On the other hand, Meghna Gulzar’s gritty crime procedural Daayra starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran struggled with a modest opening of Rs 90 lakh on Day 1, according to Sacnilk.

This gives Vibe an early advantage over Daayra despite both films arriving in cinemas on September 18, 2026. The opening is particularly interesting because the two films are targeting very different audiences. Vibe is an action-comedy, while Daayra is a serious investigative crime thriller. The weekend will now be important for both releases. Stronger audience turnout on Saturday and Sunday could change the picture.

About Vibe: Plot and cast

Vibe stars Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ also part of the cast. Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial venture after Madgaon Express. According to IMDb, the plot of Vibe revolves around, “Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task.”

Vibe is a must-watch spy film that shines due to Kunal Kemmu’s epic comedic timing and his hilarious chemistry with Sparsh Shrivastava as they stumble through absurd national security threats making it a perfect family watch. With the first-day numbers now in, the film will look to build on its opening over the weekend.