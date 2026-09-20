Vibe box office collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta film sees strong jump, nears Rs 5 crore

Vibe box office collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s film records strong growth on Saturday. The film has now inched closer to the Rs 5 crore mark.

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Vibe box office collection Day 2 (PC: IMDb)

Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe has picked up pace at the box office after a relatively slow start. The film, which marks Kemmu’s return to the director’s chair after Madgaon Express, saw a noticeable rise in collections on its first Saturday. Starring Kunal Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir, the film has been getting audiences into theatres during its opening weekend. With Sunday still to go, the Saturday numbers have given the film some momentum as it looks to strengthen its first-weekend run.

Vibe box office collection Day 2

Vibe collected Rs 2.65 crore net in India on Day 2. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.92% on Saturday, showing 55.9% improvement over its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

The film had opened with around Rs 1.70 crore on Friday. With the Saturday collection added, Vibe has now reached Rs 4.35 crore net in India after two days. Sacnilk’s figures suggest that the film registered a 55.9% jump in its Day 2 collection compared with Day 1.

The evening and night shows performed better than the morning shows, with the night occupancy reaching around 32.69%, according to the latest estimates.

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About Vibe

Vibe is an action-comedy film written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The story follows two ordinary friends, Hardik and Bugs, who unexpectedly become involved in a dangerous national-security mission after discovering a terrorist plot.

Vibe released in theatres on September 18, 2026, and is an action-comedy centred on two friends whose lives take an unexpected turn. Along with Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta, the cast features Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

Vibe box office weekend collection: Will it cross Rs 5 crore?

The Saturday jump has certainly given Vibe a better start to its opening weekend. The film’s Day 2 collection of Rs 2.65 crore was considerably higher than its Friday earnings, helping it move closer to the Rs 5 crore milestone.

The film also recorded stronger occupancy during the later shows on Saturday, suggesting that audience turnout improved as the day progressed. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai were among the cities recording relatively stronger occupancy during several shows.

Now, all eyes are on Sunday. If Vibe manages another rise in collections, the Kunal Kemmu directorial could comfortably move past the Rs 5 crore mark and finish its opening weekend on a stronger note.