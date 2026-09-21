Vibe box office collection Day 3: Kunal Kemmu’s film beats Madgaon Express, crosses Rs 7.40 crore in 3 days

Vibe box office collection Day 3: Vibe has picked up pace during its opening weekend. Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s film recorded another rise on Sunday. Here’s a look at its Day 3 box office collection of Vibe.

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Vibe box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe has shown a gradual improvement at the box office during its opening weekend. The action-comedy, which also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava, began its theatrical run on September 18, 2026. After a slow start on Friday, the film managed to improve its business on Saturday and continued the upward trend on Sunday. The film’s weekend performance suggests that positive word-of-mouth may be helping it gain momentum among audiences. Take a look at how much Vibe earned at Day 3 at the box office.

Vibe box office collection Day 3

Vibe earned Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 3 (Sunday), according to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk. The film had collected around Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday, which means its Sunday collection saw a rise of about 9.1%. With the latest figure added, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 7.45 crore after three days.

The film recorded around 25.10% overall occupancy on Sunday, with evening shows registering the strongest response – 34%, according to Sacnilk.

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Vibe beats Madgaon Express

Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe has crossed the Rs 7.40 crore mark at the domestic box office, collecting around Rs 7.45 crore net in its first three days. The film earned Rs 3 crore on Sunday, registering a 9.1% growth from Saturday. With this, Vibe has moved ahead of Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express, which collected around Rs 7.10 crore in its first three days, according to Sacnilk.

However, Madgaon Express went on to find a wider audience during its theatrical run, eventually collecting Rs 36.81 crore net in India. For Vibe, the stronger weekend trend will now be important as the film enters its first weekday stretch. The Sunday growth gives the film some momentum, but the Monday numbers will offer a clearer indication of how well it can hold during the week.

Vibe box office weekend collection

Vibe opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Friday (September 18, 2026) before its collection increased to Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore on Sunday. This takes its opening weekend India net total to Rs 7.45 crore.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film follows two friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they become involved in a dangerous mission. Along with Kemmu and Preity Zinta, the cast includes Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

With the first weekend now over, all eyes will be on Vibe’s Monday collection. A steady hold could help the film build on the improvement it has shown over the weekend.