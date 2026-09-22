Vibe box office collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu’s thriller comedy sees sharp drop on first Monday, earns Rs 11.50 crore globally

Vibe box office collection Day 4: Vibe witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday after showing growth through the opening weekend. The Kunal Kemmu directorial has now crossed the Rs 8 crore mark in India net collection.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/vibe-box-office-collection-day-4-kunal-kemmu-thriller-comedy-sees-sharp-drop-on-first-monday-earns-rs-11-50-crore-globally-8528777/ Copy

Vibe box office collection Day 4 (PC: Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu’s latest thriller comedy Vibe had a decent upward movement through its opening weekend, but the film faced a very different test once the weekdays began. After earning its highest collection of the opening run on Sunday, the action-comedy saw a sharp dip on Monday. The latest Day 4 figures give a clearer picture of how the film is performing after its first weekend, while its worldwide total has also moved ahead. Take a look at Vibe Day 4 box office collection in India and worldwide.

Vibe box office collection Day 4

Vibe collected Rs 90 lakh net in India on Day 4. The film recorded the amount across 2,609 shows, with overall occupancy of around 10.90%. This is a big drop is about 70% from its Sunday collection of Rs 3 crore, according to the latest Sacnilk figures.

With the Monday earnings added, Vibe has taken its four-day India net collection to Rs 8.35 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 10 crore.

The film opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Friday before showing growth over the weekend. It earned Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore on Sunday, making Day 3 its strongest day so far.

Vibe worldwide box office collection Day 4

Vibe has also earned money from overseas markets as of now. On Day 4, the film added around Rs 25 lakh from overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 1.50 crore.

Combining the India gross of around Rs 10 crore with its overseas earnings, Vibe’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 11.50 crore after four days, according to Sacnilk’s latest figures.

Vibe fails its first weekday test

The first Monday has brought a clear drop for Vibe after its collections improved across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The next few weekdays will therefore be important in determining whether the film can maintain a pace through its first week.

The film marks Kemmu’s second directorial venture after Madgaon Express and also his debut as a producer. With the opening weekend now over, Vibe will look to hold its collections through the remaining weekdays before the second weekend arrives.

About Vibe

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe stars Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir. The film follows two friends, Hardik and Bugs, who find themselves pulled into an unexpected mission involving a major threat.

The film mixes spy-movie action with deliberately goofy comedy. The critical response is mixed-to-positive. Vibe is worth watching for its quirky mix of comedy, action, and spy-thriller elements, along with the fun chemistry between Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava. Preity Zinta’s comeback and Kunal Kemmu’s unique comic style add another reason to give it a try.