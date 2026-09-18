Vibe Twitter review: Kunal Kemmu’s comedy gets praise, but viewers find second half ‘scattered’

Vibe Twitter Review: The netizens described the film as a light and quirky entertainer. The viewer praised Kunal Kemmu’s comedy timing and direction. Check reactions.

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Vibe Twitter Review (PC- Twitter)

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial Vibe has arrived in theatres, and early reactions on X (Twitter) have largely been positive. Viewers have praised the film’s humour, performances and light-hearted approach, with several calling it an entertaining theatrical watch. Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir have received attention for their performances. However, some viewers felt the film loses momentum in the second half, with the writing, pacing and climax coming in for criticism.

Viewers on Kunal Kemmu’s performance and direction

One viewer felt that Vibe starts strongly but loses steam after the interval. The review praised Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava’s chemistry, while also highlighting the humour and action in the first half. The critic wrote, “#VibeReview: ENTERTAINING START, DISAPPOINTING FINISH! #Vibe has an interesting setup,two completely unqualified best friends, Hardik and Bugs, are unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous mission to save the country. The contrast between Kunal Kemmu’s carefree, clueless Hardik and Sparsh Shrivastava’s disciplined Bugs works well and gives the film its best moments. The first half is easily the stronger portion. There are some genuinely funny situations, good comic timing, quirky action and several pop-culture references that add to the fun.”

“Kunal and Sparsh share a likeable chemistry, while Preity Zinta brings authority as Madam H. Unfortunately, the film starts losing steam after the interval. The writing becomes stretched, the pace drops and several sequences feel unnecessarily prolonged. The humour also becomes inconsistent, while the climax goes over the top and doesn’t entirely make sense within the film’s own logic. Vibe has enough laughs and an interesting premise, but the poor second half and weak payoff stop it from becoming a consistently entertaining action-comedy. At the box office it is likely to bomb”, the user continued.

Another viewer calls Vibe a theatrical watch

Another viewer shared a positive response after watching the film, praising the cast and Kunal Kemmu’s work as an actor, writer and director. The viewer also highlighted Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir, while suggesting that Vibe deserves to be watched in theatres.

The user said, “Saw The #Vibe today and honestly, loved the movie. I love watching movies in an empty theatre, and today there were literally only 7 people in the entire theatre The story starts in Mumbai and takes you all the way to Bangkok for the climax. And NO, there’s no reference to Madgaon Express. The entire cast is good. Kunal Kemmu ( @kunalkemmu ) writing, direction and acting top notch. Sparsh Srivastava (#SparshShrivastava) absolutely killed it. From low budget movies to big-budget films, he’s really showing his range. Dinesh Lal Yadav’s character felt a little off to me. Yashpal Sharma ( @iyashpalsharma ), as always, was good. Vanshika Dhir’s (#VanshikaDhir) character and the accent she used were really good. Keep going! Preity Zinta ( @realpreityzinta ) didn’t quite fit this character for me. I feel Mukesh Chhabra could have cast someone else here. Taapsee Pannu, for example, could have pulled this character off really well. The bigger question: Theatre or OTT? My verdict: Watch it in theatres. Support good movies and, more importantly, good writing. It’s fiction, but it’s genuinely well-written. Killed it. Loved the vibe (movie)”

Kunal Kemmu’s comedy timing gets praise

Another review described Vibe as a light and quirky entertainer. The viewer praised Kunal Kemmu’s comedy timing and direction, while also appreciating Preity Zinta’s comeback. The user wrote, “#Vibe is exactly what you’d expect from a #KunalKhemu directorial – light, quirky, and unapologetically fun. The film doesn’t try to be too deep, it just wants you to have a good time The biggest win here is Kunal Khemu himself. As an actor, his comedy timing is absolutely effortless and perfectly landed in every scene. As a director, he keeps the vibe (pun intended) breezy and relatable. His punchlines, expressions and one-liners are the soul of the film. #PreityZinta makes a charming comeback. She brings that same bubbly energy and warmth and her chemistry with Kunal is surprisingly fresh and cute to watch. First half is a laugh riot with some genuinely funny moments. Second half gets a bit scattered. story becomes predictable and stretched in places. A tighter edit could have made it a 4-star film. But overall, Vibe is a feelgood, timepass entertainer that works.”

What viewers are saying about Vibe

The early reactions suggest that Vibe has found appreciation for its humour, performances and light-hearted storytelling. Kunal Kemmu’s work as both actor and director has been a major talking point, while Sparsh Shrivastava has also received praise. At the same time, some viewers felt the second half was weaker and the story became predictable and stretched.

#Vibe Review: Idea bohot Solid Tha,but comedy integrate nahi hopayi

Average Film

2.5/5 Star pic.twitter.com/yDSvkrDOFb — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) September 18, 2026

#VibeReview: ENTERTAINING START, DISAPPOINTING FINISH! Rating – ⭐️⭐️#Vibe has an interesting setup,two completely unqualified best friends, Hardik and Bugs, are unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous mission to save the country. The contrast between Kunal Kemmu’s carefree,… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 18, 2026

Kunal Khemu is in top form in #Vibe All the gags don’t land but the man’s commitment to the absurdity is so much fun to watch! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 18, 2026

#VibeReview ⭐️ Fun first half, but a dragged second half and disappointing climax ruin the experience. Kunal-Sparsh chemistry is a highlight, but the weak payoff makes #Vibe a missed opportunity. Box office trouble ahead! — Rashid Siddiquee (@FFNEWS6) September 18, 2026

Film starts well …but second half was so boring…. very disappointed with the movie Movie had great idea but direction and editing was very bad

Kunal kemmu was good

but other cast was mis cast Worst acting by Preity Zinta One star ⭐ out of five #Vibe https://t.co/wXVGhQnbhR — Sardar Cinema (@Sardarcinema) September 18, 2026

It’s INTERVAL …. #Vibe Movie Absolutely Mind-blowing INTERVAL BLOCK Forget About Second HALF …. It’s PAISA WASOOL Already in First Half …. @kunalkemmu MY MAN Absolutely BRILLIANT Writing …. Great… — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) September 18, 2026