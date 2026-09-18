Vicky Kaushal gets his hands on iPhone 18 Pro Max, poses with new phone at Apple BKC

Vicky Kaushal was seen exploring the new device at the Apple store and clicking selfies with it. In the video, he appeared excited as he checked out the iPhone 18 Pro Max before posing with his new phone and waving at the cameras.

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Vicky Kaushal (PC-YouTube)

The launch of Apple’s latest iPhone lineup saw fans lining up outside stores across India, and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was among those who picked up the new device. The actor was spotted at Apple BKC in Mumbai on Friday as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale. Vicky was seen checking out the new phone at the store and taking selfies. In visuals shared by paparazzi, the Raazi actor was also seen posing with the device before waving at the cameras.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max sales begin in India

Apple opened sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India on Friday, September 18. Pre-orders for the two models had opened earlier this month, with Apple BKC among the stores offering the phones from launch day. The launch also saw enthusiastic customers queueing up outside Apple stores. Rahul, a customer from Bengaluru who said he has been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7, described the annual launch as a “festival”.

“I’ve been here since around five o’clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I’ve been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I’ve been continuously buying iPhones… I’m expecting a phone. But it’s like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone,” he said.

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal seen taking selfies and checking features of Apple iPhone 18 Pro at Apple showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex#vickykaushal #iPhone18 #northeastlive pic.twitter.com/pJD9w8os7R — Northeast Live (@NELiveTV) September 18, 2026



iPhone 18 Pro series: Features and colours

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in black, silver, glacier and a new burgundy finish. Both models feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls.

The phones are powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and feature a new vapour chamber designed to help with performance, AI features and battery life.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant costs Rs 2,04,900, while the 1TB and 2TB models are priced at Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.