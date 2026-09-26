Vicky Kaushal’s Love And War first look: Intense and gritty vintage aesthetic with dark retro charm in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s poster drop

Vicky Kaushal has finally unveiled his first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The actor’s dark and intense poster has added a completely different mood to the film’s first-look.

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Vicky Kaushal's Love & War first look out (PC: Instagram)

The wait to see Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is finally over. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first looks gave fans a glimpse of the film’s world, Vicky has now shared his own poster on Instagram. His first look has a noticeably darker and more rugged feel, with a vintage setting and a serious expression that immediately stands out. While the poster does not reveal much about his character, it certainly adds another layer of mystery to the much-awaited film.