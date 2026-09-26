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Vicky Kaushal’s Love And War first look: Intense and gritty vintage aesthetic with dark retro charm in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s poster drop

Vicky Kaushal has finally unveiled his first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The actor’s dark and intense poster has added a completely different mood to the film’s first-look.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 26, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal's Love And War first look: Intense and gritty vintage aesthetic with dark retro charm in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's poster drop
Vicky Kaushal's Love & War first look out (PC: Instagram)

The wait to see Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is finally over. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first looks gave fans a glimpse of the film’s world, Vicky has now shared his own poster on Instagram. His first look has a noticeably darker and more rugged feel, with a vintage setting and a serious expression that immediately stands out. While the poster does not reveal much about his character, it certainly adds another layer of mystery to the much-awaited film.

Read more: Love & War first look: Ranbir Kapoor turns retro with pencil moustache, bruised arm

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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