Vidyut Jammwal calls Tiger Shroff ‘fearless’ amid firing incident, urges him to play Bajrang Baan- Watch Video

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal spoke about the actor’s courage and highlighted the need for improved safety measures in Mumbai.

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Vidyut Jammwal sends message to Tiger Shroff after Mumbai firing (PC: Twitter)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has prompted reactions from across the film industry, with actor Vidyut Jammwal sharing a message that combines support for his fellow action star with questions about public responsibility. Jammwal spoke about the need for people to act when they witness violence rather than simply watch from the sidelines. He also called on the Mumbai Police to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. His video has attracted attention for its direct message to Tiger’s fans and its appeal for stronger action to protect people.

Vidyut Jammwal calls Tiger Shroff the ‘most fearless’ person

In a video posted on Instagram, Jammwal addressed Tiger and described him as the “most fearless” person he knows. He said, “Main Tiger Shroff ko kuch bolna chahta hoon. Tum sabse nidar aadmi ho.”

The actor then questioned why people who regularly attend Tiger’s football matches and cheer for him did not try to stop the alleged shooters. He said, “But, I wanna tell your fans, every person who goes to watch you play football and cheer for you and kehte hain main aapka sabse bada fan hoon, wo itne saare jo fan the na kisi ko to bhagna chahiye tha, kisi ko to pakadna chahiye tha, nai?”

Jammwal added, “What is this? Hum log karte hain, aap log bhi to kuch karo yaar.” His message focused on the difference between watching an incident unfold and taking responsibility when someone is in danger.

Jammwal asks Mumbai Police to prevent similar incidents

Addressing the police, Jammwal acknowledged that Tiger would receive security but stressed that protection should go beyond responding after an attack. He said, “And main Mumbai Police ko bolna chahunga, yes you will give him security. But, this should never happen again. Agar is tarah ki galti ho bhi jaye na, phir aap hi gunehgaar hain.”

The video also received a warm response from Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff, who commented in the comments section, “Stay Blessed Bhidu” followed by a heart emoji.

See viral video of Vidyut Jammwal here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Why did Vidyut Jammwal play Bajrang Baan for Tiger?

Towards the end of the video, Jammwal played Bajrang Baan on his phone and encouraged Tiger to listen to the prayer. He said, “Aur Tiger sun na yaar, apna hai na favourite dono ka- Bajrang Baan, bas sunte reh.” Jammwal explained that he listens to the prayer when he feels alone and suggested that Tiger also finds comfort in it. The moment added a personal and emotional element to his message following the firing incident.

What happened in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

The firing reportedly took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Mumbai’s Juhu police station. According to preliminary police information, three men arrived on a motorcycle and two allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s BMW as he was leaving after a football match. Tiger escaped without bullet injuries while his driver and another man were reportedly hurt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that Tiger had not suffered any bullet injuries. Videos circulating online appeared to show gunfire followed by Tiger moving towards the driver’s seat and driving away.

Gunshots fired near #TigerShroff’s car… Glad he’s safe https://t.co/Zj4vXAWuN8 — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 18, 2026

Arrests made and Lawrence Bishnoi gang angle under investigation

A joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota City Police led to the apprehension of three suspects in Kota. Mumbai Police had shared information to help track their movements. Although early reports suggested that one suspect was a minor, Mumbai Police later clarified that all three accused were adults.

The case has also drawn attention to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang connection and security concerns surrounding Salman Khan. Purported audio messages and social media posts linked to individuals allegedly associated with the gang have circulated following the incident, with some reportedly containing threats against people in the film industry.