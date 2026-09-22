Vishal Bhardwaj reveals actress once asked him an awkward question, ‘Are we going to use tongue?’

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals how intimacy directors ‘make life comfortable on set’, reveals once actress asking him about using tongue in kiss scene.

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Vishal Bhardwaj (PC- Twitter)

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has opened up about the challenges of filming intimate scenes before intimacy directors became a regular part of film sets. Recalling one such experience, he revealed that an actress once asked him a personal question about an intimate scene, leaving him in an awkward position. Bhardwaj shared the incident while discussing his segment in Lust Stories 3, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. He also spoke about how intimacy directors have changed the way such scenes are handled on film sets.

Speaking about the time when intimacy directors were not commonly present during shoots, Bhardwaj recalled that actors would sometimes have to approach the filmmaker directly with questions about intimate scenes. “I remember actresses coming to me and asking, ‘Sir, are we going to use tongue in this? Can you ask the male actor?’ I mean, it’s very odd. I did ask the actor her question. Can you imagine how awkward that would be?”

Bhardwaj said the presence of intimacy directors has made the process much more comfortable for everyone involved. Calling their role “incredible”, he said they “make life comfortable on set” and help actors and filmmakers approach intimate scenes more professionally.

Vishal Bhardwaj shares one of the intimate scenes from Lust Stories 3

The filmmaker also had a relatively easier experience while shooting his Lust Stories 3 segment because Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married in real life. He said their comfort with each other helped reduce the awkwardness during the shoot. “They were very comfortable with each other, of course, you know, because they are husband and wife. So 50% of that awkwardness went away.”

Bhardwaj also recalled a lighter moment involving body doubles during one of the scenes. The production had arranged doubles for both actors for a shot where the camera focused on Aditi’s legs while Siddharth had to crawl. However, Aditi decided to perform the shot herself after seeing the body double. “We had doubles for both of them. So in one shot, you know, we had the camera on her legs, and Siddharth had to crawl. When Aditi saw it, she said, ‘But my legs are not so fat.’”

Aditi eventually chose to do the shot herself, while Siddharth also performed his part.