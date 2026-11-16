Vivek Oberoi claims powerful lobby ruined his career after Salman Khan controversy, recalls underworld threats to filmmakers

Vivek Oberoi recalls darkest phase after public fallout with Salman Khan. The actor says filmmakers backed out of films after underworld threats.

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Vivek Oberoi (PC-Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life and career, revealing how his public fallout involving Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai affected his professional relationships in Bollywood. The actor claimed that several filmmakers backed out of projects with him, while people who had initially promised to support him eventually distanced themselves. He also alleged that a powerful lobby worked against him despite his films performing well and him winning awards.

During his appearance on the Relearn with Kash podcast, the 50-year-old actor described that period as one of “hell and misery”. Although he did not name anyone, Oberoi spoke about the anger, bitterness and isolation he experienced during those years. He also claimed that his career suffered for reasons that had nothing to do with his acting or professional abilities.

Vivek Oberoi recalls why he spoke out against Salman Khan

Recalling the reason behind his public statement at the time, the Saathiya actor said he believed there were certain boundaries that should never be crossed when it came to treating women. He said, “It was a really dark place in my life. I tried to stand up for something. I came from a thought process that there is a certain line you don’t cross. Women have to be respected and treated in a certain way. I stood up to what I perceived was wrong, and I started being bullied a lot,” he said.

Oberoi claimed that his professional life became increasingly difficult despite delivering successful films and receiving awards. According to him, a powerful lobby made it difficult for filmmakers and industry members to work with him.

“Despite delivering successes and hits and winning awards, a very powerful lobby just took over. I became persona non grata. I would have people pulling out of films I had signed and saying, ‘Sorry, man, I can’t do this with you any more,'” he recalled.

Vivek Oberoi claims filmmakers received underworld threats

Oberoi also spoke about people who had initially assured him that they would stand by him but later withdrew their support. According to him, some filmmakers told him they had received calls from the underworld warning them against working with him. He said, “Whatever it is, you are right, and we are going to back you.” However, a few weeks later, the same people allegedly told him: “Listen, man, I got a call from the underworld. I have gangsters calling me and saying that if you film with this guy, you are done. You are toast.”

Oberoi said these people eventually backed out because they were worried about their own safety and their families. He added that he felt helpless as his career suffered despite his efforts and professional achievements. “So, I went through real hell and misery. I didn’t get work, not because I wasn’t able to deliver. It wasn’t based on talent, performance or work ethic. It was based on something that I couldn’t control,” he said.

Vivek Oberoi opens up about alcohol, anger and self-hate

The actor revealed that the situation became even more frustrating when his films continued to perform well, but he still struggled to find work. He recalled spending months at home waiting for opportunities, only to face the same situation again. “It snowballed. It got worse and worse and worse. In between, I would deliver again. I would win awards. The film would be a big success, and then I would be sitting back at home for a year, waiting for something to happen and not getting any work,” he said.

Oberoi also admitted that the experience affected him emotionally, especially when people he believed he had stood up for stopped supporting him. “The people that I had stood up for kind of abandoned me in the middle of all of this and walked away. That was difficult to deal with emotionally and personally,” he said.

Looking back at that phase, the actor spoke about the emotional struggles he went through and how he dealt with his frustration. “I was in a dark place – a lot of anger, alcohol, self-hate and rage that was unchannelled, and I didn’t know what to do with it,” he said.

What happened between Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai?

The controversy involving Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about episodes. It dates back to 2003, when Oberoi was reportedly dating Aishwarya after her reported breakup with Salman. On April 1, 2003, Vivek called a press conference in Mumbai and claimed that Salman had called him 41 times in one night, abused him and threatened to kill him over his relationship with Aishwarya. He also alleged that Salman had warned him to stay away from the actress.

Salman denied the allegations, but the incident soon became a major talking point in the film industry. Vivek has maintained over the years that the controversy had a serious impact on his career and his relationships within Bollywood.

Oberoi was last seen on the big screen as Vidyut Jeev in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. He played the brother-in-law of Ravana, portrayed by Yash.