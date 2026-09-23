Vivek Oberoi’s adopted daughter Sahara Shah, cancer survivor, announces film debut; actor gets emotional

Vivek Oberoi's daughter Sahara Shah, who is cancer-free now, is all set to make her acting debut in a Nepali film, says ‘I wanted to take your blessing’.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/vivek-oberois-adopted-daughter-sahara-shah-cancer-survivor-announces-film-debut-actor-gets-emotional-8529344/ Copy

Vivek Oberoi with daughter Sahara Shah (PC-Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi shared an emotional moment with his adopted daughter Sahara Shah at a cancer awareness event in Mumbai. Sahara, who is now 22 and cancer-free, surprised the actor by announcing that she has signed her first film as a lead actor. Vivek and his wife Priyanka Alva have two children, son Vivaan Veer Oberoi, 13, and daughter Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi, 11. Over the years, the actor has also supported several children battling cancer, helping with their treatment and education. He adopted Sahara when she was two-and-a-half years old and introduced her to the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), a Mumbai-based organisation that supports underprivileged cancer patients.

At the CPAA Cancer Rose Day event on Tuesday, Sahara revealed that she is set to make her acting debut with a Nepali film. She said the film will release next year and that she wanted Vivek’s blessings before beginning this new journey. She is also trained in aviation and is working towards becoming a commercial pilot.

Sahara said, “I’m playing a lead actress in a film. It’s a Nepali film. I haven’t signed yet. I wanted to take your blessing. You’ve been a huge part of my life. I’ve seen you since I was a child, and I always wanted to follow in your footsteps. I’m not even halfway there. I don’t think I’ll be able to reach any place you are in.”

Thanking Vivek, whom she calls her ‘dada’, for always supporting her dreams, Sahara added, “You’ve always supported me when it came to acting, dancing, and whatever I wanted to do. That gave me so much conviction to dream big for me and my mum. We come from such a background. All of this is such a far-fetched dream. It was all possible because of you.

“Gifting this to you feels like such a small thing because it’s nothing compared to what you’ve done for me. It’s all been possible because of you. There’s so much love and affection for you. I’m so overwhelmed.”

Vivek became emotional as he hugged Sahara and unveiled the poster of her upcoming film. He also told her how proud he was of her and wished her success in her acting career.

Vivek Oberoi gets emotional

Recalling Sahara’s childhood battle with cancer, Vivek said, “I can’t tell you how happy I am. I’m crying with pride. I saw this two-and-a-half-year-old girl with red eyes and a pale face undergoing chemotherapy while fighting cancer. I saw the fight in her. The way she held my finger, I knew she would win. I used to pray for her every day. Today, she is cancer-free, and she’s reaping the rewards of her hard work. I’m so proud of her.”

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT action series Indian Police Force and the comedy film Mastiii 4. He is currently preparing for his role in Nitesh Tiwari’s multi-part epic Ramayana. He will also be seen in Vishal Ranjan Mishra’s Grey, which also stars Nithya Menen and Ashish Vidyarthi.