Want to step inside K3G’s Raichand house for free? Airbnb brings Poo’s iconic world to Mumbai

Airbnb brings Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic Raichand house to life, check dates and booking details.

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Raichand house (PC -Instagram)

Twenty-five years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a Bollywood favourite, fans will get a chance to step inside the world of the Raichand family. Airbnb is bringing the film’s iconic house to life in Mumbai with a special experience inspired by the 2001 blockbuster. Titled ‘At Home with the Raichands’, the two-hour experience will run from December 1 to 6, 2026. It will be hosted by Poo (Kareena Kapoor), Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan) and filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the film.

The recreated house will feature several familiar corners from the movie, including the grand staircase, the family study and Poo’s iconic wardrobe. Guests will also get to explore the property through an audio tour that revisits some of the film’s most memorable moments.

The experience will begin with a traditional Raichand-style welcome, followed by a tongue-twister challenge. Guests will get access to Poo’s recreated closet and take part in a note-writing activity inspired by the film’s themes of love and family. They will also receive a keepsake to remember their visit.

Karan Johar said the experience would allow fans to step into a world they have imagined for years. He also spoke about how the film continues to connect with younger audiences, who still recreate its dialogues, fashion moments and characters.

Hrithik Roshan said reconnecting with the film’s team after 25 years brought back several memories. Kareena Kapoor added that Poo continues to find a place in the hearts of a new generation of fans.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, country head of Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, said the initiative aims to bring fans closer to a fictional home they have grown up feeling connected to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

How to book the K3G Raichand house experience

Booking requests for ‘At Home with the Raichands’ will open on November 23, 2026, at 12 PM IST on Airbnb’s website. The experience is free of cost, but only 180 invitations will be available.

Each booking will cover one guest and one companion. Visitors will have to arrange their own travel to and from Mumbai. They must also have an active Airbnb profile, a history of positive reviews on the platform and a government-issued identity document.

However, there is one important detail fans should know: the experience does not include appearances by Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan.

The initiative is Airbnb’s latest effort to turn popular fictional worlds into real-life experiences, with the 25th anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham providing the perfect occasion.