What happened to Josh actor Sharad Kapoor? Viral video raises questions about his health

A video featuring Sharad Kapoor has caught viewers' attention, bringing his recent struggles and his journey away from the spotlight into focus.

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Chat with ChatGPT Sharad Kapoor gets emotional as four pet dogs move to welfare centre (PC: Instagram)

Actor Sharad Kapoor has recently drawn attention after videos showing him in an emotional state surfaced on social media. The actor, best remembered for playing the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Josh, has opened up about a difficult phase in his life. From dealing with a leg injury to being temporarily separated from his four pet dogs, Kapoor has shared some personal struggles. He has also made an appeal to the film industry, expressing his wish to return to acting and take up new projects.

Why is Sharad Kapoor going through a difficult time?

Sharad Kapoor is currently recovering from a leg injury that has kept him away from work. His health situation has also affected his ability to look after his four pet dogs. As a result, the animals have been temporarily shifted to a welfare centre operated by Mumbai-based non-profit organisation YODA. The dogs are being cared for there until the actor is in a position to bring them home.

According to his friend Hema Choudhary, founder of the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, Kapoor needs time to recover. However, the actor has made it clear that he does not intend to give up his pets permanently. In an emotional video, he spoke about how much he misses them and hopes to reunite with them after moving into a new bungalow.

Sharad Kapoor gets emotional about separation from four pet dogs

The actor became visibly emotional while speaking about his four dogs. He said that he considers them part of his family and cannot imagine living without them. Kapoor also shared his plan to approach YODA once he has settled into his new home and request that his pets be returned.

He expressed his feelings by saying that he cannot live without his babies. He also spoke about the importance of showing love and kindness towards animals. His emotional comments have drawn attention to the bond he shares with his pets and the difficulties he is facing during this period.

See viral video of Sharad Kapoor here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

What happened to Sharad Kapoor? Actor reveals Barcelona leg injury

In another video shared by actor Jaya Bhattacharya, Kapoor explained how he injured his leg while playing football during a trip to Barcelona. The actor recalled joining a football game with experienced players and admitted that he had been overconfident about his own abilities.

He jokingly compared himself to football legend Lionel Messi before describing how a collision with another player left him injured. Kapoor said he realised immediately that the impact had caused a serious problem. According to the actor, his doctor has advised him to take around two months to recover.

Sharad Kapoor makes emotional appeal to film industry for work

Despite his injury, Kapoor is keen to return to acting. He has appealed to people in the entertainment industry to consider him for suitable roles. The actor clarified that he is not looking for financial assistance but wants opportunities to prove himself through his performances.

He also said that moral support from people in the industry would mean a lot to him. Kapoor believes he still has plenty to offer as an actor and hopes to resume work by January. He is open to projects across films, television and OTT platforms including Netflix and JioHotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Sharad Kapoor’s acting career

Sharad Kapoor began his acting journey with the 1996 film Dastak. However, his performance as Prakash Sharma in the 2000 film Josh brought him wider recognition. He played the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and earned a Filmfare nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Over the years, Kapoor appeared in several films including Lakshya, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC: Kargil and Jai Ho. His later projects included Jabariya Jodi, released in 2019 and No Means No in 2022.