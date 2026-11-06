‘When will it end’: Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai compares life after divorce to Lord Ram’s exile

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan met while working on Badri (2000) and later featured together in Johnny (2003). The two got married in 2009 and have two children Akira and Aadya.

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Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai (PC-Magnific)

Actor and filmmaker Renu Desai has opened up about the challenges of building her own identity after her separation from Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan. In a recent podcast interview, she spoke about how people continue to associate her with her former husband, even 14 years after their divorce. Comparing her experience to Lord Ram’s 14-year exile, Renu questioned when people would finally recognise her for her own work and achievements.

Speaking on the Vishal Talks podcast, Renu said that many people in the Telugu film industry consider her life to have begun when she arrived in Hyderabad for the 2000 film Badri, which featured Pawan Kalyan.

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“For Telugu people, here’s something about my life. I was born only in June 1999, when I came for Badri. Before that, I didn’t really have a life. That’s how people do it,” she said.

Expressing her frustration over being constantly identified through her former husband, she added, “It’s been 14 years. Even Lord Ram was in exile, but for only 14 years. When will my exile end?”

Renu also highlighted the work she has done since her divorce in 2012. She said she produced a successful Marathi film, later wrote and directed another project, participated in a dance reality show, wrote poetry and returned to acting.

“We divorced back in 2012, right? After 2012, I produced a Marathi movie that was a super hit. Then I wrote, produced, and directed another movie. I did a dance show, wrote poetry, now I’m doing films. If I’m nobody, why would anyone call me?” she asked.

The actor further spoke about facing criticism on social media, particularly for her animal welfare work. According to Renu, some people question her decision to rescue stray dogs and cats and make hurtful comments about her life after the separation.

“People are scolding me, saying I’ll save a dog. They call it a waste in Telugu. She should have nothing to live for without him,” she said.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan’s relationship

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan met while working on Badri (2000) and later featured together in Johnny (2003). The two got married in 2009 and have two children, son Akira and daughter Aadya. They divorced in 2012. Pawan Kalyan married Russian actor Anna Lezhneva in 2013, and they have a child together.

Renu Desai’s career and animal welfare work

Renu started her career as a model in Mumbai and appeared in several advertisements before entering the Telugu film industry with Badri. She also worked as a production designer on Johnny.

After her divorce, she expanded her work as a filmmaker and producer in Marathi cinema. She later appeared in the 2023 film Tiger Nageswara Rao and has also worked on television projects, including Drama Juniors.

Apart from films, Renu is actively involved in animal welfare. She runs an animal rescue NGO that works towards providing medical care and support to stray dogs and cats.