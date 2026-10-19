Who is Anil Pandit? Alleged Bishnoi gang associate named after Tiger Shroff firing incident

The name Anil Pandit has surfaced in connection with the Juhu firing case, bringing renewed focus to the alleged network behind the incident and the claims circulating online.

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Gangster linked to Bishnoi gang under scanner after Tiger Shroff firing (PC: Twitter)

The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has brought renewed attention to the alleged criminal networks operating beyond India’s borders. While the actor reportedly escaped serious injury, the shooting has raised questions about the people suspected of planning the attack and the messages circulated online afterwards. One name that has emerged prominently is Anil Pandit, who is alleged to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A purported audio clip attributed to him has also drawn attention for its threats against Salman Khan and claims about the use of Dawood Ibrahim-linked money in Bollywood. Police have yet to verify the clip’s authenticity.

Who is Anil Pandit?

Anil Pandit is reportedly from Rai Kalan village in Haryana’s Panipat district. According to information attributed to the crime branch, he left India around 2023 and had no significant criminal record before moving abroad. Investigators suspect that he later became involved in coordinating criminal activities from overseas.

Reports have linked him to California and other alleged members of the Bishnoi network, including Harman Sandhu, Harry Boxer, Shubham Lonkar and Randeep Malik. These alleged connections remain subject to investigation.

What does the viral audio allegedly say?

A purported audio clip circulating on social media has drawn attention for its threats against Salman Khan and other actors who work with him. In the recording, the speaker reportedly introduces himself as Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother and questions the authorities over their response to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The speaker allegedly claims that authorities failed to act at the time but responded when the gang took action against Dawood Ibrahim. He also invokes the ideology of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and describes the gang’s actions as a fight against traitors. The recording further alleges that money linked to Dawood Ibrahim is being used in the Indian film industry and makes accusations involving drugs and corruption. These are claims made in the unverified recording and should not be treated as established facts.

Check out viral audio clip here

Trigger warning: abusive language used

Threats against Salman Khan and other actors

The purported clip reportedly warns that Salman Khan will not be spared until he apologises. It also threatens the actor’s friends and colleagues if he does not comply. The speaker claims that 200 gang members are living in Mumbai and makes an unverified claim about the number of shooters associated with the group.

The audio’s authenticity has not been confirmed by police. Its claims and threats are being discussed amid the investigation into the firing involving Tiger Shroff.

What did police say about Anil Pandit?

Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said during a press conference on Monday that Pandit was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a prime accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case. This statement has brought additional scrutiny to his alleged role. Investigators are examining whether people based abroad coordinated with shooters operating in India.

Police have also reportedly linked Pandit to alleged extortion activities and shootings in Delhi, Haryana and Pune. Investigators suspect that threats may have been used to intimidate celebrities, artists and businesspeople and demand protection money in the gang’s name. His name has also surfaced in connection with a shooting outside a gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, reportedly frequented by singer Guru Randhawa, and a firing incident at a jewellery store in Pune. Investigators are examining the suspected links, though the allegations have not been established in court.

What is the connection to the Tiger Shroff firing case?

Tiger Shroff was reportedly returning from a football session in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday when gunmen allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were reported to have sustained injuries. Three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan.

Following the incident, purported audio messages and social media posts attributed to Pandit and his alleged associate Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility and warned members of the film industry against certain associations. Police are investigating these claims alongside evidence gathered from the scene.