Who is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora? Actor reveals her Bollywood debut plans and how he is preparing her for films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants his daughter Shora Siddiqui to gain more experience and complete her education rather than accept film offers at an early age.

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Shora Siddiqui (PC-Instagram)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making sure his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, is well prepared before she steps into the film industry. The 16-year-old has already developed an interest in acting, performed in theatre and attended workshops abroad. While she has started receiving film offers, Nawazuddin does not want her to rush into Bollywood. The actor wants her to complete her education, receive formal acting training and understand cinema before making her debut.

In a recent conversation with ABP News, Nawazuddin opened up about his daughter’s interest in acting, her preparation and when audiences can expect to see her on the big screen. He also shared how he is introducing her to some of the finest films to help her understand the art of filmmaking.

Who is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora?

Shora Siddiqui is the 16-year-old daughter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. She has developed an interest in performing arts and has already started taking steps towards a possible career in acting. According to Film Companion, Shora has enrolled herself in a performing arts course. Nawazuddin revealed that she has also performed theatre with him. The father-daughter duo travelled to the US, where they performed around 10-12 shows together. She has also attended acting workshops in London.

Recalling her theatre experience, Nawazuddin said, “She has done theatre with me,” The actor further revealed that he wants Shora to join a reputed institution for a formal acting course that could last around one-and-a-half to two years. He believes proper training and understanding of the craft are important before taking up professional projects.

When will Shora Siddiqui make her Bollywood debut?

Shora has reportedly started receiving film offers, partly because of the attention she has received through her social media videos. However, Nawazuddin wants her to focus on her studies before considering acting assignments. When asked whether Shora was receiving film offers, the actor confirmed it and said, “Yes, she is getting a lot of offers, but for now, I want her to complete her studies,”

He also made it clear that he is not planning to introduce her to Bollywood immediately. When asked when audiences could expect her debut, Nawazuddin said, “Once she is a little older. Let her turn 18 first. After she turns 18, yes.”

How is Nawazuddin preparing his daughter for films?

Nawazuddin believes that watching good cinema is equally important for someone who wants to become an actor. He has been introducing Shora to films that offer a deeper understanding of acting, storytelling and filmmaking. The actor said, “I think children today are very smart. They grasp things very quickly, especially when it comes to rehearsals,”

He explained that he encourages Shora to watch films with strong performances and meaningful stories instead of limiting herself to light-hearted entertainers. “I keep telling her to watch fewer light-hearted films that are meant only for entertainment. She can watch them occasionally, but she should also watch films that have depth,” he said.

As part of her learning, Nawazuddin made her watch the entire The Godfather series and films such as Pulp Fiction. He also introduced her to movies featuring veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.

However, Shora initially found some of these films difficult to follow. Recalling her reaction, the actor said, “Initially, she found it difficult,”

He further shared, “Initially, she would lose interest, but now she has started enjoying them. I want her to watch more films of that kind”.

Nawazuddin also spoke about his expectations from Shora’s first film. When asked whether he wanted her to make a strong impression with her Bollywood debut, the actor agreed that every father would want the same for his child. He was also asked whether she should undergo rigorous acting training before entering the industry. Supporting the idea, he said, “She should. Absolutely,”

Interestingly, Nawazuddin himself understands the importance of formal training. The actor studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi and believes that learning the craft can help Shora build a strong foundation.

Shora has also participated in a stage production of Beauty and the Beast at a theatre summer school in London in 2024. Her theatre experience, international workshops and performing arts training are all part of her preparation for a possible acting career.